We don’t suppose it would matter if we mentioned that people do die in Border Patrol custody; it even happened during the Obama administration, although it never made the news.

But now every illegal immigrant who dies while detained by Border Patrol and Customs will get his or her own write-up in the papers.

NEW: Third migrant dies in Border Patrol custody in as many months. Following the deaths of two Guatemalan children in December, a 45-year-old Mexican immigrant died on Monday morning after being detained by @CBP. https://t.co/TiWCVbswcx via @usatoday — Alan Gomez (@alangomez) February 19, 2019

Of course, the headline mentions the deaths of two Guatemalan children but not the cause of death of this 45-year-old Mexican illegal:

The immigrant illegally crossed the border and was arrested by the Roma (Texas) Police Department on Feb. 2, requested medical attention and was taken to a local hospital, according to a statement released Monday night by Customs and Border Protection. The immigrant “was cleared” by officials at the Mission Regional Medical Center and was handed over to Border Patrol officials at the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station, according to the CBP statement. The following day, after receiving a welfare check by CBP officials, the immigrant again requested medical attention and was taken to the McAllen Medical Center, where the immigrant was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure, CBP said. The immigrant remained at the hospital before dying on Monday morning.

He requested medical attention and was taken to the hospital — the cruelty of this administration is boundless.

My God. — DRode (@debr3322) February 19, 2019

Can we call them what they are? Death camps. — Rachel J. (@RachelOsiris) February 19, 2019

Many died in concentration camps! No marches, no uprising! This is now the new normal! — Nostradamus (@Davisonbob) February 19, 2019

Add murder to the list of Trump crimes — Timmy Marion (@Mariont6) February 19, 2019

Yeah, OK, we’ll get right on that.

This headline makes it sound like he died under mysterious circumstances… He died in the hospital after presenting with cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure. So he was probably a heavy drinker who had contracted Hep C. — Jeremy Estrada🌵 (@Jsmooth575) February 19, 2019

In this particular case seems pretty cut and dry… heart failure and cirrhosis. Received a good deal of medical care, like 16d hospitalization. Unfortunately this person was just in terrible health. — Mark in Dallas (@Mark4124NH) February 19, 2019

I don’t want to live in a country where Border Patrol can’t magically cure cure cirrhosis of the liver! — Lewis P. (@_Sweet_Lew) February 19, 2019

yeah what about the 7000 that died since 2000, or the one that died recently trying to swim the Rio Grand at Eagle pass? Never hear about those or that border patrol in Fiscal Year 2016 (Oct. 1st through Sept. 30th) performed 3,964 rescues of persons in danger. — Harikon (@Harikon709) February 19, 2019

Shocking how dishonest this tweet is. The man received medical attention twice, secondly he arrived with cirrhosis of liver, lastly BP saved an 11/12 year old from drowning yet you fail to report. Almost like you’re dishonestly pushing a particular narrative. — JW Watch (@JW_Watch) February 19, 2019

Disingenuous on all accounts. — Thaun (@Thaun84) February 19, 2019

‘After being detained’. This is a flat out attempt to blame border patrol. You’re truly the enemy of the people with this shit. — FreePhilly (@philly_free) February 19, 2019

You unrelenting disingenuous hack — Jonny Cab, Thoughtcriminal (@Inflatulation) February 19, 2019

Not bad considering CBP captures on average 1,000 people crossing illegally every day. Only 3 dead out of the 90,000+ apprehended since Nov = high probability of survival. — Steven B Law (@StevieSleeves) February 19, 2019

Why people hate the media and why that hatred is 100% justified. He died of cirrhosis.

If you care so deeply, Alan, you can donate a piece of your liver. You could also donate your brain and credibility, since you don't use the one and have no use for the other. https://t.co/qdG4p5lcoH — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 19, 2019

