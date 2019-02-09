Did you know John Kasich’s father was a mail carrier? Of course you do, because he’s told the story a million times. Elizabeth Warren, who officially kicked off her 2020 run Saturday, seems to want a piece of that action and let the assembled crowd know her dad ended up as a janitor.

Tell us more about how you scored that college professor gig. We hear there’s an interesting story there.

President Trump welcomed her run with a tweet Saturday afternoon:

Hillary Lite? Hard pass.

