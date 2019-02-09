Did you know John Kasich’s father was a mail carrier? Of course you do, because he’s told the story a million times. Elizabeth Warren, who officially kicked off her 2020 run Saturday, seems to want a piece of that action and let the assembled crowd know her dad ended up as a janitor.

“My daddy ended up as a janitor, but his little girl got the chance to be a public school teacher, a college professor, a United States senator and a candidate for president of the United States,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren says in 2020 campaign announcement. https://t.co/Pan48eLfsk pic.twitter.com/82Jx9dMhIr — CNN (@CNN) February 9, 2019

Tell us more about how you scored that college professor gig. We hear there’s an interesting story there.

“But”? She looks down on Janitors apparently — Taylor (@fabelataylor) February 9, 2019

I thought the same thing — Joni Cohen (@JoniCohen1) February 9, 2019

Nothing wrong with being a janitor (Custodian) it's an honest job that provides a clean environment for everyone. — Courtney Pusateri (@CourtPusateri) February 9, 2019

What’s wrong with being a janitor ? — Michael Murphy (@murphysolve) February 9, 2019

I’ve never understood the disdain that self-appointed elites have for honest work. Talk about appearing out of touch. https://t.co/acx3SQwGau — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 9, 2019

At least someone in her family earned a honest living. — Robert Schaefer (@sardonicwit) February 9, 2019

What's wrong with being a janitor? Not good enough for her? — Mary Tome (@MaryTome) February 9, 2019

I’m wondering what she thinks is wrong with being a janitor. Teachers, professors, senators and presidents may require more education and make more money, but that doesn’t mean they are better people. — Mary (@MaryColon) February 9, 2019

As a public school teacher who even teaches a couple of college classes, whoop dee freaking do! What is wrong with being a janitor? What an elitist thing to say. You (or me) are no better than them. Honest work is noble. I get your point here but sheesh, get off your ivory tower! — Jason Kufs (@kufss) February 9, 2019

My daddy is still a janitor but I never use it as a platform to make myself look better by making him look small. — Lorie Wilson (@lorieawilson) February 9, 2019

Nothing says “I get the middle class” like a speech with the words “Ended up as a janitor” in them. — 🚨 (@arteetmarte1) February 9, 2019

Janitor is a good, honest profession. It’s not glamorous but it’s needed and they’re good people #shame for making it sound like he did poorly. His work got you to a teacher, professor, etc. I wonder how he’d feel about the Native American on your lawyer cert 🤔 — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) February 9, 2019

"…..ended up…"….??? what does that even mean? like it's a punishment or something. — N.R.A. (@ClockinU) February 9, 2019

Ended up? I guess being a janitor is subpar, to the high class politician. Just someone to look down on. — whostheweirdonow (@whosweirdo) February 9, 2019

@ewarren – You have insulted not only your father, but my father and many hard working Americans who work as 'only' janitors.

This is a meaningful job skill and although it may not seem worthy in your eyes, it is enough for many families and they are proud of their work. — Dr. TLO (@dr_tlo) February 9, 2019

Got to be a janitor? Seriously? He choose his path and you choose yours. Everyone has free will to decide what they want out of this life. — Jodi Ryther (@jodi_ryther) February 9, 2019

I thought her dad was a Chief. — Joseph Noel (@ItsJoeNotJoel) February 9, 2019

Plus her poppy told her she had high cheek bones — PainfulTruth (@PainfulTruth000) February 9, 2019

"public school teacher, a college professor, a United States senator" Wow completely horrid examples of entitlement jobs that are financed thru nothing but pure taxation, other people's money & creating absolutely nothing. Way to go on insuring you won't get elected. pic.twitter.com/ohcMBudzwd — Cash Tumbles (@CashTumbles) February 9, 2019

And is now a multi millionaire saying she is part of the middle class — JuliaKiss (@JuliaKiss) February 9, 2019

Which basically means that no matter where you come from, the possibility of changing your life is up to you and not the federal government? That kind of goes against everything the Democrats say about being poor and without opportunity, doesn't it? Better not tell @AOC — Tina Burgess (@sftbllmommync) February 9, 2019

They don’t want that, they want the government to do and think for them so they don’t have too. pic.twitter.com/D0rsBSsrbr — ❌Vegas deplorable❌ (@chevypride68) February 9, 2019

So, senator, what you are saying is that people can pull themselves up and not need the government to do it for them. Correct???? — Jim Wells (@417Jim) February 9, 2019

The same America that gave you these opportunities you’re championing needs to be changed so everyone has a chance? I’m confused — Chris mayfield (@Mayfieldca2) February 9, 2019

All while using affirmative action to her advantage — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) February 9, 2019

And she got a leg up because she lied on several applications. #elizabethwarren — Hispanic Pilot (@ConsrvtveHspnc) February 9, 2019

She forgot to mention she claimed to be Native American to gain employment knowing it was false. — Ed Walsh (@ewalsh442) February 9, 2019

The moral of the story, lying can have great benefits — Blake Romak (@blakeromak) February 9, 2019

What an amazing story of the rise of a Native American Indian! — Drew (@DREW_L1VE) February 9, 2019

President Trump welcomed her run with a tweet Saturday afternoon:

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Hillary Lite? Hard pass.

