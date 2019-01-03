As Twitchy reported a few days before Christmas, someone had started a GoFundMe account to collect funds to build the border wall. Not so fast, though; the whole thing looked a little sketchy (if well intended), and there was no real explanation of how the money would be allocated to the wall and not other projects.

But now there’s an official, government-run GoFundMe on the table, though we’re pretty certain there’s no way it will make it past the now-Democrat-controlled house. HR32 is called the “Buy a Brick, Build the Wall Act.”

Rep. Warren Davidson is a congressman from Ohio and former Army Ranger.

"Buy a Brick, Build the Wall Act" is newly introduced as HR32. It directs @USTreasury to establish a fund allowing private contributions to fund and maintain border walls. Millions of Americans agree and want to chip in to help secure our borders. cc @BrianKolfage pic.twitter.com/FYzIBBW57V — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) January 3, 2019

Eh … we understand that millions of Americans probably would chip in to help fund and maintain a border wall, but we’re just not sure the GoFundMe model is the way to go to fund government projects. And besides, it almost certainly wouldn’t take in $5 billion.

What’s anyone think?

This is such bullshit. It starts as "private citizens can chip in!" And later becomes "we have to raise taxes because people stopped chipping in." https://t.co/XEcN2a8WzT — Ben (@BenHowe) January 3, 2019

He’s got a point. We are already chipping in by paying taxes — it’s up to our representatives to allocate those taxes to the border.

This whole bit somehow keeps getting dumber every day https://t.co/qsXj7xEgK6 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 3, 2019

Don’t hate us, but we sort of agree with Chris Hayes on this? We get the sentiment behind it, but it just isn’t going to work.

Based on the performance of that GoFundMe, y'all should have that $5 billion deposit in the next 20 odd years or so. https://t.co/aXARLqyjH7 — Mike Silangil (@msilangil91) January 3, 2019

The fact that conservatives are still using "brick" as the unit of wall rather than "slat" speaks to the perhaps-underappreciated extent to which Trump never actually brought conservatives along with his own Kelly-aided evolution in thinking about the wall in early 2017. https://t.co/J2wL8Siv6L — Dara Lind (@DLind) January 3, 2019

To be honest, though, while we were covering the process of contracting the wall prototypes, it was the Border Patrol who insisted that any wall have some sort of “see-through” element to it. As appealing as a big slab on concrete might be, agents really want to be able to monitor the other side, and the newly proposed series of slats would do just that.

Arizona’s Rep. Paul Gosar seems on board:

Millions of Americans have spoken — they want a secure border. https://t.co/xj5IhWd959 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 3, 2019

When Jesse Ventura was governor he set up a fund like this to build a new stadium for the Twins baseball team. Nobody donated to it. — Lutha (@LuthaMahtin) January 3, 2019

Not a good sign.

