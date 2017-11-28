In America Tuesday, protesters gathered at a Senate budget committee hearing to yell, “Don’t kill us” — apparently through tax cuts. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, North Korea launched was is believed to be another intercontinental ballistic missile.

Activist and organizer DeRay Mckesson seemed more concerned about the latter:

North Korea fired a missile. And this guy is President. How do we let the North Koreans know that *we* don’t support this guy either? Don’t blow us up. — deray (@deray) November 28, 2017

What’s this again? North Korea test-fired a missile — just as it did throughout the Obama administration — so it’s important that Americans send a strong message to Kim Jong Un that they don’t back their president.

DeRay calls himself the educator, but Ben Shapiro took him to school.

Maybe you should stop pretending that Kim is a rational actor driven only by Trump. https://t.co/GCEWdJ2wf4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 28, 2017

Were we the only ones who noticed those North Korean nuke tests during the Obama era? The ones that Susan Rice now says the United States should just learn to “tolerate”? It seems that way, but surprise: North Korea was pursuing a nuclear arsenal long before Trump started tweeting.

If only the American people could project a total lack of support for Trump’s leadership to North Korea, Kim would certainly back off.

Exactly Deray. If only we could go back to the Obama years. He did such a wonderful job of preventing the expansion of N. Korea’s missile program. And since you’re obviously an idiot let me clue you in. I’m being sarcastic! https://t.co/8S7cgU1Hnl — don't be a hatr tatr (@Andy12933917) November 28, 2017

First thing you do is rid yourself of the mentality that Kim Jong Un is rational. It’s not about Trump, it’s about the sissy we had before Trump who let these countries do whatever they wanted. https://t.co/Z41FjUnoqK — Trevor Taylor (@dubbletee66) November 28, 2017

Not sure why this implies 1) that NK didn’t do this before the Trump administration and 2) the NK population has any voice/control over their psycho nutcase leader. People can’t even eat dinner without Kim knowing about it. https://t.co/jDwfwResPR — Nick Slovikoski (@nslov) November 28, 2017

You do realize that the Kim’s have been doing this for a long time right? This isn’t a woke up and realized Trump is president thing. https://t.co/kARcItQp6n — Funny Libertarian (@funlibertarian2) November 28, 2017

You act like if he kills Trump that'll be the end of it. You also act like this started with Trump. Trump is on America's side, aka YOUR side. The fact that people are sympathizing with a murderous dictator. The only reason NK has been this ballsy is cause of Obama's weak admin https://t.co/GSPQwBS02s — 👟⛷ (@JakeHandshoe) November 28, 2017

Deray, North Korea has been firing ballistic missiles since 1998 & they aren't going to "blow us up". We have a defense system.

And you call yourself an educator? Oh the drama. 😉 https://t.co/Q8eggO50Dd — 💙mollie (@88raindrops) November 28, 2017

What to do …

How about *we* ship your pathetic ass to North Korea & you can tell him in person ✊🏼#DeportDeray https://t.co/syfYY2uvE4 — Holy Cannoli!! (@ReRe_76804) November 28, 2017

Why don't you head over there and tell him yourself? We'll be happy to crowdfund you. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/PuIUXcKjgB — RW Reagan (@RWReagan1) November 28, 2017

Hrmmm, good question. I think you should probably try to go over there and ask him yourself. https://t.co/DXUveEcECm — Evocatus Rex (@NoSlackDelta) November 28, 2017

Well, @deray, maybe you could head on over to Pyongyang & tell the NKs you'd rather live there than here – ? Rations might be a bit skimpy, but at least you wouldn't have spend another minute in the land of the free & home of the brave… https://t.co/ZF7tryYS8W — Clare Lopez (@ClareMLopez) November 28, 2017

1) Catch a flight to Seoul, South Korea

2) Sneak through the DMZ

3) Tell North Korean soldiers you are an American and want to speak to the "Fat Rocket Man"

They will take you from there.

Good luck! https://t.co/zLNN1U4Z1a — Q2 🤠🇺🇸 (@AGerberBaby) November 28, 2017

You should definitely fly over there and tell them. Rip up any Kim Jong Un posters you see, just to make sure you get their attention. https://t.co/6EXK7q1LPc — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 28, 2017

Yep, that should make our enemy of 67 years like us. https://t.co/eakP2lIpXX — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 28, 2017

Maybe you can call your boy Obama and have him draw another red line. https://t.co/o8jeNllIL0 — 🤖🌙🇺🇸 (@technowizardry) November 28, 2017

“We” do support the President.

“We” know that North Koreans have no say in what happens.

“He” supported the President that let North Korea get to this point. https://t.co/cb6wz9EoPl — ⚓️Old Submariner🇺🇸 (@BerrinAndro) November 28, 2017

It's actually LOL how clueless you are regarding this situation. https://t.co/Yv0894gzYe — Brad Bishop (@BBishop717) November 28, 2017

Deray sides with North Korea. And he’s scared of them. https://t.co/UervvnDded — Based Monitored🎄🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) November 28, 2017

This highly influential and well connected American Citizen would like our enemy to know that he is an able and willing traitor.

👇 https://t.co/qVlVl9Tz8z — Joe Koerner (@hfce354) November 28, 2017

Reminder that @deray and #BlackLivesMatter now stand against American Liberty with Communist authoritarian North Korea. https://t.co/F5amHI6eou — 🇺🇸SicSemp🇺🇸 (@LeonidasBowman) November 28, 2017

What a weak and helpless, victim response to an enemy that’d love nothing more than to kill you and all of us. “Don’t blow us up”? It’s no wonder your “movement” never went anywhere. Weak leadership. https://t.co/Gl1m09i7v5 — Joe Black (@JoeBlackTN) November 28, 2017

And just like that, the North Koreans have decided to spare non-Trump voters. https://t.co/0jO903U5O5 — Ryan (@TheNotoriousIX) November 28, 2017

When the lunatic Left is so far gone that theyre apologizing to a Murderous Communist Dictatorship for our President https://t.co/2IVOJc9WrM — LeRoi Jones 👌 (@Phucking_Based) November 28, 2017

I'm old enough to remember when the Left universally decried @TomCottonAR's Senate GOP letter to the Ayatollah Khamenei. https://t.co/VigQeN60Ss — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 28, 2017

How ppl listen to this guy at all is a mystery https://t.co/nP52Wxuv32 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 28, 2017