As Twitchy reported, Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Johnson posted a Facebook video Tuesday in which she warned Trumpers to “be careful” and “walk lightly” and called on her “soldiers” to “make them pay” — “You know how to do it.” The state legislature didn’t think much of her threats and stripped her of her committee assignments Wednesday.

But wait, there’s more! Johnson is back with a new Facebook video, in which she emphasizes that it was soldiers of Christ she was addressing when she told them to make Trumpers pay. Also, soldiers against racism, soldiers against misogyny … you guys got her all wrong.

Cynthia Johnson is bat shit crazy pic.twitter.com/jIHHrDtAQQ — PG Howie (@pghowie3) December 9, 2020

Is this a new video since she was stripped of her committee appoints for her earlier batshit crazy video? — Gran Kraken (@GranTweets2) December 9, 2020

Are there any Soldiers of Thorazine who can help her out? — Tugboat-Elect Phil (@TugboatPhil) December 9, 2020

Omg she’s possessed — Maria⭐️ (@mross083) December 9, 2020

Covering her tracks. Quickly pulled out the race card! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZHvEfP77WU — mtag – Release the Kraken (@Mgreaze) December 9, 2020

Staaaaap! The only thing more done than her career, is her Mad-Max hair do. — President-Elect Juliana Bixby (@bixby_juliana) December 9, 2020

There’s some dark arts conjuring going on here. — Melissa (@AidnZig) December 9, 2020

She sure loves the sound of her own voice, especially when she incites violence towards Conservatives. — Mike Martin (@nomadicmike) December 9, 2020

And the academy award goes to… — Karen D (@GreenStar316) December 9, 2020

The View auditioning her right now! — Steven VB 🦅🇺🇸🦅 (@vbislands) December 9, 2020

Cynthia genuinely creeps me out. — 🇺🇸election theft bot #522 (OTfan522) (@simulationBot52) December 9, 2020

She reminds me of CLEON from the warriors movie. Except I liked CLEON!! RESPECT THE WARRIORS — Billy "Kook" a_Barber (@Abutrug) December 9, 2020

“CAN YOU DIG IT?”

So articulate and inspiring 🙄🤮 she seems super stable. — pReSiDeNt eLeCt Deeznutz (@erin_brooke) December 9, 2020

What in the poetry slam is this?? — Brett Y. (@brett_yokum) December 9, 2020

Building her defense to use at a competency hearing. — 22DubTrip333 (@22DubTrip333) December 9, 2020

OMG! She needs psychological assistance. The more reason why she had the odd behaviour during the election integrity hearing in Michigan. SMH — Stephen B✨ (@DeeWins01) December 9, 2020

Community theater audition via Zoom? — MatrixMaze333♟ (@MatrixMaze333) December 9, 2020

I, too, pretend that I have an army awaiting my call after I drink too much. — MoneyBeets (@Money_Beets) December 9, 2020

Good luck at your next job — President-Elect LNC – Proud American🇺🇸 Roll Tide (@LncTide) December 9, 2020

She’s possessed — Esther Opoku (@EstherO84919349) December 9, 2020

Exorcism needed aisle 9 please — RemoteNW (@NwRemote) December 9, 2020

Unity?🥴 — TOM LEFLER (@TMLEFLER) December 9, 2020

Is she Emperor Palpatine now? Her mind is gone. That’s not normal. It’s like an audition tape — Fredo is Ethel's husband (@roxyloveslucy) December 9, 2020

Attention people of Michigan: Please stop voting.

Thanks,

From everyone. — jbpinner (@jbpinner) December 9, 2020

She’ll probably do a lot more videos now that the word’s out that she has thousands of viewers.

