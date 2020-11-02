As Twitchy reported earlier, the presence of congressional candidate Wendy Davis on the Biden-Harris bus that was escorted out of Texas by a huge caravan of cars with Trump flags and bumper stickers means that the FBI is now involved. The more dramatic of the Democrats were certain the Trump-supporting drivers were trying to force the bus off the road rather than give it a proper send-off, but the biggest incident seems to be a collision between a white SUV driven by a Biden-Harris campaign staffer and a Trump supporter in a black pickup truck.

WFLA reports:

San Marcos police said the Biden-Harris bus requested a police escort, but due to excessive traffic officers were not able to catch the bus before it left the jurisdiction.

The police department also said it has researched the crash and watched online video. It said the “at-fault vehicle” may be the Biden-Harris staffer’s car, while the “victim” appears to be one of the Trump vehicles.

“The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” a statement from SMPD reads.

“Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault.”

We’ll wait to see what the FBI finds out, but for now, it looks like the black pickup was the “victim” in the scrape.

Trending

There is video from someone right there when it happened:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: accidentbusCaravanJoe BidenKamala HarrisSan MarcosstafferTexas