As Twitchy reported earlier, the presence of congressional candidate Wendy Davis on the Biden-Harris bus that was escorted out of Texas by a huge caravan of cars with Trump flags and bumper stickers means that the FBI is now involved. The more dramatic of the Democrats were certain the Trump-supporting drivers were trying to force the bus off the road rather than give it a proper send-off, but the biggest incident seems to be a collision between a white SUV driven by a Biden-Harris campaign staffer and a Trump supporter in a black pickup truck.

“A statement from the San Marcos Police Department said after research of the incident and viewing online video, it appeared the crash happened in their jurisdiction. “The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” https://t.co/LtTAI1iyIt — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 2, 2020

Re: who's at fault in the viral video of the Biden campaign bus in Texas: https://t.co/3cOB53J2rw pic.twitter.com/yLTsKPcAIl — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 2, 2020

WFLA reports:

San Marcos police said the Biden-Harris bus requested a police escort, but due to excessive traffic officers were not able to catch the bus before it left the jurisdiction. The police department also said it has researched the crash and watched online video. It said the “at-fault vehicle” may be the Biden-Harris staffer’s car, while the “victim” appears to be one of the Trump vehicles. “The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” a statement from SMPD reads. “Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault.”

We’ll wait to see what the FBI finds out, but for now, it looks like the black pickup was the “victim” in the scrape.

You don’t say. — Sean Drasher (@SeanDrasher) November 2, 2020

Was the bus destroyed? Was it vandalized? Was it burned? Will an insurance claim need to be filed??? — Zook (@Zadockh) November 2, 2020

Its an insurance matter unless white SUV hit and ran — Houston Kris (@HoustonKrisMc) November 2, 2020

“Victim is the big black truck that left skidmarks all over poor little Subaru.” lol. In some Texas counties the deputy will accompany one to the courthouse so one can pay one’s traffic ticket before one is allowed to resume travel out of the county. — furious_¡orale_despacito!_a (@furious_a) November 2, 2020

The Trump Caravan was acting dumb getting close to the Harris bus. But the Harris staffer's white SUV changing lanes to move into the Trump trucks lane and hit it was many times dumber. This was all obvious from available video. — Scottynx (@Scottynx3) November 2, 2020

The cause of the incident was the Biden vehicle making an improper lane change. Plan and simple. — Ian (@Ian03514511) November 2, 2020

Former insurance accident investigator here…..I can tell you the car is at fault in this case without a doubt. The catch is the insurance company will argue that the truck didnt do enough to evade the car merging into lane. As such the truck is given a 20% fault. Car is 80%. — daily TT (@dailyTT3) November 2, 2020

SUV merges left. Truck takes lane, moving closer to bus. Truck was centered in lane. SUV serves right to get back into lane/behind bus. Contact with front driver wheel. I dunno about you, but if you merge into my lane and contact happens…I'm not at fault. — C.S. (@CLEfanatic312) November 2, 2020

The white SUV tried to force it’s way in front of the truck. It lost. — Lori Smith (@LoriMcSmith) November 2, 2020

There is video from someone right there when it happened:

SUVs fault

0 to 0:12 white car behind bus, changes lane to the left.Truck remains in lane behind bus 0:12-0:17Truck pulls up into space vacated by car. 0:17-0:32+ car tries to cut back into truck/bus lane; straddles both lanes 20+sec.pic.twitter.com/UtBjBRR1yT — Rill-Liberty (@ThAlMeArCrEq) November 2, 2020

Don’t worry the FBI is on it and already concludes Russia made the Trump supporter cause the accident because a dossier was created about it. — Teachersarge (@teachersarge) November 2, 2020

