As we have all become accustomed, anything that Democrats disagree with these days is automatically racist. In just the latest example we have California Governor Gavin Newsom now joining the fray, declaring that President Trump’s enforcement of a government benefit limitation on immigrants in the country is a hateful, race-based policy.

Trump’s now punishing immigrants who are here —LEGALLY— forcing them to choose between food, housing, medical care or legal status. Locking kids in cages, separating families—and now cutting people off from programs they rely on for basic survival…it’s sick. We cannot allow it https://t.co/g24omx3EDl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 12, 2019

The words in all of this are not helpful to Newsom. Nor are the facts. The Trump administration is looking to wean immigrants off of the Welfare reliance, but Newsom regards doing so to be a punishment. His saying “We cannot allow it” appears to be another instance of his desire to bypass federal laws.

Wait, what was that? Laws?! That’s correct — turns out Donald Trump is not arbitrarily looking to punish ‘brown people’. He is following the law.

For legal aliens, that law had been in effect since 1996. 1 9 9 6! — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 12, 2019

Wait a second now! This would mean…

Who was president in 1996? I forget. 😁 — Translation Goat (@stealthgoat1) August 12, 2019

The first black president, Bill Clinton. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 12, 2019

This would mean (according to Gavin’s own standards here) that this makes Bill Clinton a Democratic Party racist, if true! (Hint: it is true.)

Well, this just got a little awkward.

It’s already the law! — gwyn (@gwynie_disco) August 12, 2019

Enforcing the law may be a foreign concept to you but not to the rest of us. #DeportThemAll — Tom McGovern (@jefe_viejo) August 12, 2019

Precisely, this.

I guess I must have imagined it when I had to prove that I could support myself when I applied for my green card under the last administration. — Steve McG (@StevoSF) August 12, 2019

Now wait a moment — if true this would make…

…Naahhh, Cannot possibly be the case.

Weird, I thought they were net taxpayers here to save the country starting businesses, paying lots of taxes, not getting benefits.

Now we are cutting them off from the things they must have for " basic survival?" 🤔 — david spratt (@Oil_vampire) August 13, 2019

Uh, Gavin was under the impression that there would be no math.

More lies. There is a time table involved and it is called being self sufficient and not having the taxpayers bear the burden and have it become a lifestyle for immigrants. It’s common sense. Plus those benefits should be for Americans needing a helping hand, not a way of life — KLPSP (@KarraPaquette) August 12, 2019

They are getting benefits denied to some U.S. citizens. Explain that. — Ann (@NCtarheel13) August 13, 2019

You are Governor of California. Stop Grandstanding. There 125,000 homeless human beings slowly dying on the streets of your state. Do your job for once in your career…#RecallGavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/1t9WP96Gue — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) August 12, 2019

Now seriously – you expect him to focus on the needs off Americans, over those of the people who have arrived here illegally?! Are you forgetting; he’s a Democrat.