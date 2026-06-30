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PA Senators Reach Across the Aisle to Rally Commonwealth for Great American State Fair Booth

Amy
Amy | 10:30 PM on June 30, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Unfortunately, there are a few states in this magnificent nation of ours that have declined to participate in the Great American State Fair. For a while, it looked like the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania would be one of them.

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That is, until Pennsylvania Senators McCormick and Fetterman stepped in to save the day:

It's worth noting that the Senators are from two different political parties. Yet, they put their love of country and pride in their Commonwealth before any political differences they may have.

Indeed, it should not be.

It's a shame Governor Josh Shapiro didn't get that message:

From Washington Examiner:

The decision was made by Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), who told the New Republic he would not send a delegation to the fair in honor of America 250 after his administration said it canvassed opinions among Pennsylvania businesses and told the reporter, “None of them were interested.”

Shapiro said their disinterest “reflects the sad state of affairs that we find ourselves in that the president politicized this to a degree that businesses don’t want to participate.”

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Looks like you were wrong about that, Josh. Or maybe you just didn't try hard enough? Some of the biggest businesses and associations in the state sure seem pretty eager to represent.

Everyday Pennsylvanians stepped up, too:

THIS is the Pennsylvania that we know and love.

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JOHN FETTERMAN JOSH SHAPIRO PENNSYLVANIA USA DAVID MCCORMICK AMERICA 250

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