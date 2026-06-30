PA Senators Reach Across the Aisle to Rally Commonwealth for Great American State Fair Booth

Unfortunately, there are a few states in this magnificent nation of ours that have declined to participate in the Great American State Fair. For a while, it looked like the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania would be one of them.

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That is, until Pennsylvania Senators McCormick and Fetterman stepped in to save the day:

.@SenFettermanPA’s and my team worked around the clock to make sure the Keystone State is well represented at the Great American State Fair.



Check out this tour and make sure to visit us! pic.twitter.com/lZO9bpb4uB — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) June 30, 2026

It's worth noting that the Senators are from two different political parties. Yet, they put their love of country and pride in their Commonwealth before any political differences they may have.

Great job everyone stepping up to represent PA! — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) June 30, 2026

Well done, celebrating our heritage should not be partisan. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 30, 2026

Indeed, it should not be.

It's a shame Governor Josh Shapiro didn't get that message:

Josh Shapiro said he couldn't find one PA business to join the Great American State Fair.



3 days later: "Crayola, the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance, Core Natural Resources, Quandel Construction, Schlouch Construction, Utz, Orvis Hill Country, GNC, MSA, The Safety Company, Vitro… — NathanBenefield (@NathanBenefield) June 30, 2026

From Washington Examiner:

The decision was made by Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), who told the New Republic he would not send a delegation to the fair in honor of America 250 after his administration said it canvassed opinions among Pennsylvania businesses and told the reporter, “None of them were interested.” Shapiro said their disinterest “reflects the sad state of affairs that we find ourselves in that the president politicized this to a degree that businesses don’t want to participate.”

Looks like you were wrong about that, Josh. Or maybe you just didn't try hard enough? Some of the biggest businesses and associations in the state sure seem pretty eager to represent.

Everyday Pennsylvanians stepped up, too:

It wasn't just McCormick & Fetterman who rallied to get PA's booth built it was volunteer firefighters, small businesses, PA Chamber, farmers & everyday Pennsylvanians who stepped up--this is what it means to be something bigger than self. #Freedom250 https://t.co/MnDgDzNyiF pic.twitter.com/BbUmsIRCVX — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) June 30, 2026

THIS is the Pennsylvania that we know and love.

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