Several States Will Not Send an Official Delegation to the Great American State Fair

President Donald Trump is hosting the Great American State Fair on the National Mall to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday. You think this, like Nancy Pelosi's new democracy institute at UC Berkeley, would be nonpartisan, but Trump Force 47 Captain Julia reports that 10 states — nine of them governed by Democrats — aren't sending a delegation to the fair.

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10 states—Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Pennsylvania—have confirmed they will not send an official delegation to the “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall in celebration of America’s 250th.… pic.twitter.com/OIQIsDRiPk — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 28, 2026

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9 of the states are led by Democratic governors, with Vermont being the only Republican-governed state to decline involvement so far. Notably, PA Gov. Josh Shapiro tops the list of highest-paid governors.

This is one of the most petty and disgraceful examples of politics I think I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/l4nZMsHhlv — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 28, 2026

Update Pennsylvania senators Federman, and McCormick will represent Pennsylvania. In spite of what little man Josh Shapiro said. — Sunny 🔆✌🏼 (@Sunny2times2) June 28, 2026

Yes—thank you to our PA Senators @DaveMcCormickPA and @JohnFetterman for stepping up and doing what @GovernorShapiro won’t.



Pennsylvania is the birthplace of our great nation—there’s no reason it shouldn’t be represented at the Great American Fair! 🇺🇸 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 28, 2026

Correction: New Jersey (Sherrill) also declined to participate, but Cape May County picked up the ball https://t.co/zHoFx2OJyY — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) June 28, 2026

Pennsylvania should be at the vanguard of America's 250th birthday as it was at its birth! It's a shame that that's slimy, sniveling, petty soyshit Shapiro is such a zero! — B.Y. 🇺🇸 (@BYLuvJedi) June 28, 2026

God bless our Senators for stepping up after our weasel Governor refused to do the right thing, put his TDS aside, and ensure Pennsylvania—the birthplace of the great USA—was represented at the Great American State Fair for our country’s 250th. 🇺🇸 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 29, 2026

It’s good that these radicalized states continue to expose themselves — Socialism IS Communism (@Chicken_Pox2) June 28, 2026

CT continues to embarrass itself. The governor is saying it's too expensive. Sure @GovNedLamont , CT has one of the highest tax rates in the country, WTF are you spending it on that can't be make secondary to celebrating this country? — CBStrike27 (@CBStrike27) June 28, 2026

I hate these America hating communists who have taken over my New England. My ancestors fought and gave them the states and country, and they disrespect it all. — Donna Patriot Ancestor (@DonnaAncestor) June 28, 2026

Regardless of who is president this is disgraceful and disgusting. — William B 66 (@WillamBark45856) June 28, 2026

Unfortunately Governor Bob Ferguson chose NOT to have Washington State officially participate in THE GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR, but I couldn’t let this stand, so I came down to man the nearly empty booth and show that not everyone in our state puts politics before celebrating our… pic.twitter.com/SWkWK6579d — Congressman Michael Baumgartner (@RepBaumgartner) June 27, 2026

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Correct! They all have “a booth” with nothing on it. @RepBaumgartner was in the Washington state booth this week stamping passports because he’s a patriot. Embarrassing for the state to show like this! 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Ce8SH7v60G — BraveheartKate (@mademoiselle_kw) June 28, 2026

Well if nothing else those states certainly showed their true colors and it certainly isn't Red, White and Blue. — EnemyOfLies (@rckbsvrt) June 29, 2026

Good for the senators and representatives who showed up despite their governor. You'd think the 13 colonies at least would have wanted to participate.

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