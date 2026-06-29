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Several States Will Not Send an Official Delegation to the Great American State Fair

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump is hosting the Great American State Fair on the National Mall to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday. You think this, like Nancy Pelosi's new democracy institute at UC Berkeley, would be nonpartisan, but Trump Force 47 Captain Julia reports that 10 states — nine of them governed by Democrats — aren't sending a delegation to the fair.

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9 of the states are led by Democratic governors, with Vermont being the only Republican-governed state to decline involvement so far.

Notably, PA Gov. Josh Shapiro tops the list of highest-paid governors.

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Good for the senators and representatives who showed up despite their governor. You'd think the 13 colonies at least would have wanted to participate.

***

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP PENNSYLVANIA WASHINGTON AMERICA 250

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