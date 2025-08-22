J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent to a Women's Prison

This is insane, but completely unsurprising.

A neo-Nazi in Germany has declared himself a woman, and because of that, he will serve out a prison sentence in a women's prison. That's all it takes to render the word 'woman' meaningless and strip us of our rights and safety.

The message to girls everywhere: you are a costume that any man can put on. Once he’s wearing it, he gets to take your rights. https://t.co/BlQvL8bbyR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 22, 2025

More from the Telegraph:

A prominent right-wing extremist who once dismissed transgender people as fascists and “parasites on society” has won permission to serve a prison sentence in a German women’s jail after formally changing gender. Marla-Svenja Liebich, 53, who until December went by the first name Sven, was convicted of inciting hatred, criminal insults and trespassing and handed an 18-month sentence for, among other things, trying to sell a baseball bat over the internet as a “deportation aid”. Questions are now being raised as to whether the neo-Nazi exploited a recent reform that made it significantly easier for people to alter their officially registered gender. Under previous German law, gender reassignment required two separate supporting opinions from medical specialists. In November, however, the last government’s self-determination act reduced the threshold to simply signing a form at a local registry office. Liebich has been a leader on the east German extreme-right scene since the Nineties, and ran the regional chapter of an explicitly Nazi organisation called Blood and Honour in Saxony-Anhalt. Blood and Honour was banned in 2000.

This writer wonders (given this guy's background) if he's not doing this as a troll. It's still wrong, but it points to how insane these gender laws are.

Just toss on a dollar store wig, mutter “I identify,” and suddenly you’re eligible for women’s prisons, scholarships, and sports teams.



Actual women? Sorry ladies, your rights have been reclassified as optional accessories. — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 22, 2025

And if you attempt to stand up for your rights or criticize the cosplayer in any way, you'll get punished.

So if I dress up like Dr. McStuffins, does that mean I get hospital privileges and become a doctor? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) August 22, 2025

Why not? That's just as logical as men playing women.

Wow. The leftists have to be experiencing cognitive dissonance — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) August 22, 2025

They're just running down the list of intersectionality to see who wins.

The message is: if you are a women you mean nothing. Cause any man can pretend to be you and it’s disgusting and disrespectful.



Women didn’t fight for women rights, for a man to cosplay as women, and take those rights away. — CorpoScum (@CorpoScum) August 22, 2025

This.

The most annoying fact about this is that it’s mostly WOMEN normalizing this. https://t.co/Cn4pSOASRy — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) August 22, 2025

And most of them are 'feminists.'

It's a testament to feminists' lack of premonition that they did not see how this would inevitably end up happening. It is the logical outcome of saying men and women are exactly the same. https://t.co/hhJc0zT1vR — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) August 22, 2025

It was never really about feminism, of course. It was about power. At the time, Leftists used feminism to get power. Now that's no longer working, so they pivoted to trans rights.

I don't think we appreciate J.K. Rowling enough.



How do we elect her Queen of Britain?



*I'm not up to speed on the whole Monarchy thing, is it something Jeremy Clarkson can do? https://t.co/H1qQGW0mzt — Ŕɛŧïŕɛð ïɲfłůẹɲčɛŕ (@ttunlehs) August 22, 2025

Heh.

Here, @jk_rowling takes the obvious failure of self-id and uses it to misrepresent what transition for a trans woman is. Such rhetoric delegitimizes and attacks the dignity of all trans people. https://t.co/ZMKmbyUxyA — Seik Jaboote (@seikjaboote) August 22, 2025

No, she's showing exactly how insane and insulting the 'self-ID' laws are.

I share JK Rowling’s opinion that a male neo-nazi in Germany should not be transferred to a female prison because he put on a ladies hat. https://t.co/u9cedKSkbB pic.twitter.com/wZNSv4dtcG — Woke Elsie’s Ghost (@ElsiesWoke) August 22, 2025

This isn't hard for normal people.

