J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent to a Women's Prison

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

This is insane, but completely unsurprising.

A neo-Nazi in Germany has declared himself a woman, and because of that, he will serve out a prison sentence in a women's prison. That's all it takes to render the word 'woman' meaningless and strip us of our rights and safety.

More from the Telegraph:

A prominent right-wing extremist who once dismissed transgender people as fascists and “parasites on society” has won permission to serve a prison sentence in a German women’s jail after formally changing gender.

Marla-Svenja Liebich, 53, who until December went by the first name Sven, was convicted of inciting hatred, criminal insults and trespassing and handed an 18-month sentence for, among other things, trying to sell a baseball bat over the internet as a “deportation aid”.

Questions are now being raised as to whether the neo-Nazi exploited a recent reform that made it significantly easier for people to alter their officially registered gender.

Under previous German law, gender reassignment required two separate supporting opinions from medical specialists. In November, however, the last government’s self-determination act reduced the threshold to simply signing a form at a local registry office.

Liebich has been a leader on the east German extreme-right scene since the Nineties, and ran the regional chapter of an explicitly Nazi organisation called Blood and Honour in Saxony-Anhalt. Blood and Honour was banned in 2000.

This writer wonders (given this guy's background) if he's not doing this as a troll. It's still wrong, but it points to how insane these gender laws are.

What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Sears Gun Sign
Amy Curtis
And if you attempt to stand up for your rights or criticize the cosplayer in any way, you'll get punished.

Why not? That's just as logical as men playing women.

They're just running down the list of intersectionality to see who wins.

This.

And most of them are 'feminists.'

It was never really about feminism, of course. It was about power. At the time, Leftists used feminism to get power. Now that's no longer working, so they pivoted to trans rights.

Heh.

No, she's showing exactly how insane and insulting the 'self-ID' laws are.

This isn't hard for normal people.

