CONTROL, Not Climate: Milwaukee Councilman Says Solution to Climate Change Crisis Is Communism (WATCH)

Decades ago, Rush Limbaugh (may he rest in peace) said communism hadn't fallen. He warned that, despite the collapse of the U.S.S.R. and the fall of the Berlin Wall, communism wouldn't simply go away: it would be rebranded as environmentalism.
And he was right.
Every single solution for the 'climate crisis' is full-blown communism. And we all see it.
Watch Milwaukee Councilman Alex Brower continuing to prove Limbaugh was prescient:
Milwaukee Councilman Alex Brower: "The only solution to the climate crisis is bring industry under public ownership" pic.twitter.com/p0W0DeiRYf— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 14, 2025
No.
I’m so sick of communists.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 14, 2025
So sick of commies.
Theyre watermelons...— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 14, 2025
Green on the outside.
Red Communist within! pic.twitter.com/UxdFe2BDUf
That's exactly what they are.
Socialism is never a good solution for anything.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 14, 2025
It’s quite the opposite.
HIstory proves it's blood and disastrous.
Global warming is a pseudo-scientific designed to simultaneously make a bunch of mostly liberal con men money and to promote socialism.— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 14, 2025
Bingo.
You are from Milwaukee dude... lines like that only work at sorority parties...— Blad (@tlindblad) August 14, 2025
Milwaukee was one of the earliest cities to have a socialist mayor.
And it shows.
We have actual communists...everywhere! pic.twitter.com/ArdFgu8kc7— Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) August 15, 2025
Everywhere.
Yes, destroying American industry would lower carbon emissions.— The Intersect (@mburm201) August 15, 2025
When we all starve to death, it'll lower carbon emissions even more.
A.K.A. - socialism. This toxic worldview is everywhere. https://t.co/8rPVBCRyAU— Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) August 14, 2025
We need to root it out.
The left just can’t help themselves.— Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) August 15, 2025
Identify an issue, and solve it with top down government control.
The solution is simple:
FLOOD THE MARKET WITH COMPETITION!
May the cheapest, most reliable and efficient win. https://t.co/gdoUZq36Xb
But that doesn't give the little tyrants power, and they hate that.
I don't call it climate communism for nothing.👇 https://t.co/KCQ277ZRdC— Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) August 14, 2025
You're correct.
Wisconsin.— Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) August 15, 2025
This is what will happen if we don’t elect good people in 2026.
Let this serve as a warning. https://t.co/TqvhwheRUp
It's a giant red flag.
