NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why...
Making Washington, DC Safe Again - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-16-2025
Leftist Meltdowns Incoming! CNN Interviews Body Language Expert Who Says Trump Was In...
Here’s Why Trump’s Takeover of D.C.’s Police is a YUGE Win for the...
LOCK THEM ALL UP! Kash Patel Declassifies Evidence of DOJ Coverup of Clinton...
Credit When It’s Due: Bill Maher Gives Trump High Marks for Tariffs, NATO,...
VIP
Gray Lives Matter: Aged Protestors Are Having a ‘Senior Moment’ Reliving Rallies from...
Cheering for War: Jessica Tarlov Gloats That Trump Doesn't Need to Worry About...
Blabbermouth Jasmine Crockett Lays Out Democrat Party’s Plan to End Democracy If They...
Camille Zapata Revealed to Be the 'Genius' Behind Gavin Newsom's Social Media Accounts
New Yorker Writer’s Vile Bigotry Exposed: Doreen St. Felix’s Anti-White Rants Reveal Deep-...
Will Kingston’s Geography Oops: Journalist’s Shocking Ignorance About Alaska and Russia Sp...
Lying and Crying: Bitter Hillary Clinton Still Fuming that Trump Denied Her Coronation...
Making America Safe Again: DHS Busts LA Gang Forcing Girls as Young as...

CONTROL, Not Climate: Milwaukee Councilman Says Solution to Climate Change Crisis Is Communism (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 16, 2025
Twitchy

Decades ago, Rush Limbaugh (may he rest in peace) said communism hadn't fallen. He warned that, despite the collapse of the U.S.S.R. and the fall of the Berlin Wall, communism wouldn't simply go away: it would be rebranded as environmentalism.

Advertisement

And he was right.

Every single solution for the 'climate crisis' is full-blown communism. And we all see it.

Watch Milwaukee Councilman Alex Brower continuing to prove Limbaugh was prescient:

No.

So sick of commies.

That's exactly what they are.

HIstory proves it's blood and disastrous.

Bingo.

Milwaukee was one of the earliest cities to have a socialist mayor.

And it shows.

Recommended

NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why Trump Is Right to Overhaul It
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Everywhere.

When we all starve to death, it'll lower carbon emissions even more.

We need to root it out.

But that doesn't give the little tyrants power, and they hate that.

You're correct.

It's a giant red flag.

Editor's Note: Democrats embrace socialism as a 'solution' to climate change. It would spell disaster for us all.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why Trump Is Right to Overhaul It
Amy Curtis
Leftist Meltdowns Incoming! CNN Interviews Body Language Expert Who Says Trump Was In Command of Putin
Amy Curtis
Cheering for War: Jessica Tarlov Gloats That Trump Doesn't Need to Worry About the Nobel Prize
Grateful Calvin
LOCK THEM ALL UP! Kash Patel Declassifies Evidence of DOJ Coverup of Clinton Foundation Corruption
Grateful Calvin
Here’s Why Trump’s Takeover of D.C.’s Police is a YUGE Win for the Second Amendment
Aaron Walker
Camille Zapata Revealed to Be the 'Genius' Behind Gavin Newsom's Social Media Accounts
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why Trump Is Right to Overhaul It Amy Curtis
Advertisement