'Man of the People' Joe Biden Allegedly Bumped First Class Passenger to Fly on American Airlines

This is real 'man of the people' stuff right here, Grandpa Joe.

An American Airlines passenger is alleging the carrier bumped him to make room for the former president on a recent flight:

NEW: First class passenger alleges that American Airlines bumped him to make room for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Gh47CxqxYi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2025

White privilege is real.

The only reason Joe Biden is flying commercial now is because all the bribe money dried up.



He’s no longer on the Ukrainian payroll. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2025

Hunter's art money must've dried up.

Of course. Biden is always putting Americans last. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 30, 2025

Of course he is.

You can’t let that idiot fly coach, tbh. Person who was bumped should ask for free tickets. — John Wright (@FalterKathleen) June 30, 2025

More than free tickets.

They could have put him in the back of the plane and told him he was on air force one, he wouldn't know the difference!!! — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) June 30, 2025

Truth.

It's good to be the King. And if you're not King, it's good to be a high-ranking member of the party that will use government power to punish those who don't grant favors to the member. — Calvin Dodge (@caldodge) June 30, 2025

That whole 'no kings' thing lasted for about five minutes, huh?

If true I could never fly American Airlines again. You have to have loyalty to your customers and honor those tickets first. https://t.co/sqUJFhgpB0 — Christopher Rizzo (@TheR1zz) June 30, 2025

It's a bad look for the airline.

That's ok, he thought he was on train to Dover https://t.co/3OeJOYtpZj — Diehard Yinzer in CT 🇺🇸 (@rlrasmu) June 30, 2025

Heh.

Someone loan Joe a plane. JFC. https://t.co/UZW9CuXree — Morgan Warstler (@morganwarstler) June 30, 2025

Wasn't he chummy with George Clooney? Can't George lend him a jet?

