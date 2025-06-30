J.K. Rowling Harasser Was Just Sentenced to 30 YEARS In Prison for Horrific...
Pete Buttigieg Laughably Tries to Appeal to Straight Male Voters by Following the...
Zohran 'Globalize the Intifada' Mamdani Heartbroken by News of Terrorist Victim's Death
Senate Fails Vote on Removing Medicaid Benefits From Illegal Aliens
Be Our Guest: Chris Murphy Doubles Down on Dems Emulating NYC's Commie Mayoral...
Zohran Mamdani's Charade: Mom and Dad's Ivy League Free Ride Fuels His Anti-West...
Axios Returns to Trump Tariff Alarmism to Warn Next Fourth of July's Fireworks...
Colorado Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Boulder Terror Attack
Ron DeSantis Reminds The Hill That Public Universities Are Accountable to the Taxpayers,...
Sen. Mark Warner Tired of GOP Colleagues Telling Him How Terrible the BBB...
Charlize Theron’s Salty Rant: Bezos’ $50M Wedding Snub Stings Hollywood’s Bitter Elite
Fetterman’s Beach Bummer: Senate’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Ruins His Tan Time
Rosie O’Donnell’s Bitter Rant Proves She’s Just Green with Envy Over Bezos’ $50M...
The Hill Clutches Pearls As It Warns Red States Have Begun 'Hostile Takeover'...

'Man of the People' Joe Biden Allegedly Bumped First Class Passenger to Fly on American Airlines

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

This is real 'man of the people' stuff right here, Grandpa Joe.

An American Airlines passenger is alleging the carrier bumped him to make room for the former president on a recent flight:

Advertisement

White privilege is real.

Hunter's art money must've dried up.

Of course he is.

More than free tickets.

Truth.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That whole 'no kings' thing lasted for about five minutes, huh?

It's a bad look for the airline.

Heh.

Wasn't he chummy with George Clooney? Can't George lend him a jet?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN LIBS OF TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Pete Buttigieg Laughably Tries to Appeal to Straight Male Voters by Following the UFC on X
Warren Squire
'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling Harasser Was Just Sentenced to 30 YEARS In Prison for Horrific Child Abuse
Amy Curtis
Senate Fails Vote on Removing Medicaid Benefits From Illegal Aliens
Brett T.
Zohran 'Globalize the Intifada' Mamdani Heartbroken by News of Terrorist Victim's Death
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement