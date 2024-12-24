Hack John Harwood Says Republicans Distrust Media Because It Reports 'Reality' and LOL...
'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime...
'Explain It to Our Faces': Victims' Families React to Biden's Death Row Clemency
Ironic: Journalist Manipulates Data in Order to Portray Media Distrust As a Republican...
Elon Musk Responds to Anthony Scaramucci's Threat to Stay out of Politics As...
X BRUTALLY Reminds Rachel Maddow About Biden's JOKE Admin After She Mocks Trump's...
SUCH a Tool: Anthony Scaramucci Threatens Elon Musk to Stay Out of Politics...
Her Own Personal KRYPTONITE! Top Trump Campaign Pollster Shares Which of Their Ads...
Home for Christmas? American Airlines Flights Resume After 'Technical Issue' Briefly Groun...
'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just...
Would You Look at That: BLS Chart Shows SHOCKING Disparity in Jobs Between...
Scott Jennings: Why Is CNN Covering Gaetz When Biden Just Commuted Prisoners’ Death...
Republican Releases Video Advocating Public Executions for Illegal Aliens Who Kill or Rape...
Fire on the Water: Fatal Florida Boat Explosion Captured on Video

Justice: GA LGBTQ Activist Couple Who Horrifically Abused Adopted Sons Sentenced to 100 YEARS in Prison

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 24, 2024
ImgFlip

This story is stomach-turning, but one Twitchy -- and its Townhall sister sites -- have been covering for almost two years. Back in January 2023, Townhall's Mia Cathell investigated an LGBTQ pedophile ring and found some truly horrific stuff.

Advertisement

Now, two of the men associated with that ring will be spending the rest of their lives behind bars:

More from The New York Post:

A gay Georgia couple convicted of sickening sexually abuse of their two adopted sons will spend the rest of the lives behind bars.

William and Zachary Zulock, 34 and 36, were each sentenced last week to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the Walton County District Attorney’s office announced.

'These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else,' said District Attorney Randy McGinley, according to WSB-TV.

'However, the depth of the Defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case. The resolve I have seen from these two young victims over the last two years is truly inspiring,' he added.

Recommended

'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime is ACKSHUALLY Down in NYC
Sam J.
Advertisement

Prison is where they belong.

Sounds like a plan.

Hate to be this cynical, but yeah.

They're 34 and 36 years old. This is a life sentence.

This question popped up frequently enough that we should address it: likely because the state demanded they do it, or shut down the adoption agency all together.

Yep. Ron DeSantis made that happen.

Advertisement

Fix from within.

Exactly this.

Tags: CHILD ABUSE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY GEORGIA PRISON LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime is ACKSHUALLY Down in NYC
Sam J.
Elon Musk Responds to Anthony Scaramucci's Threat to Stay out of Politics As Only HE Can and LOL
Sam J.
'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just 1 Teensy Bit of Proof
Sam J.
Hack John Harwood Says Republicans Distrust Media Because It Reports 'Reality' and LOL That's FUNNY
Amy Curtis
X BRUTALLY Reminds Rachel Maddow About Biden's JOKE Admin After She Mocks Trump's Hostage Envoy Picks
Sam J.
'Explain It to Our Faces': Victims' Families React to Biden's Death Row Clemency
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime is ACKSHUALLY Down in NYC Sam J.
Advertisement