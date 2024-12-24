Justice: GA LGBTQ Activist Couple Who Horrifically Abused Adopted Sons Sentenced to 100 YEARS in Prison

This story is stomach-turning, but one Twitchy -- and its Townhall sister sites -- have been covering for almost two years. Back in January 2023, Townhall's Mia Cathell investigated an LGBTQ pedophile ring and found some truly horrific stuff.

Now, two of the men associated with that ring will be spending the rest of their lives behind bars:

A gay Georgia couple convicted of sickening sexually abuse of their two adopted sons will spend the rest of the lives behind bars. William and Zachary Zulock, 34 and 36, were each sentenced last week to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the Walton County District Attorney’s office announced. 'These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else,' said District Attorney Randy McGinley, according to WSB-TV. 'However, the depth of the Defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case. The resolve I have seen from these two young victims over the last two years is truly inspiring,' he added.

Prison is where they belong.

Sounds like a plan.

Hate to be this cynical, but yeah.

They're 34 and 36 years old. This is a life sentence.

This question popped up frequently enough that we should address it: likely because the state demanded they do it, or shut down the adoption agency all together.

Yep. Ron DeSantis made that happen.

Fix from within.

Exactly this.