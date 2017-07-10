It’s time for your daily reminder that making fun of people’s looks is totally fine when liberals do it. Today’s lesson comes courtesy of the illustrious Bette Midler:

But not as much as class fails her.

It goes without saying that if Barack Obama had sons and those two were them, libs would be up in arms at the slightest dig at their appearance. But as we all know, it’s always open season on Donald Trump’s children.

Beavis and Butthead — TRAMNEAL (@TNEAL54) July 10, 2017

Is there a plural term for Antichrist? Because that might be the word you're looking for. — LizzySledgeHammer (@LizzySmash) July 10, 2017

as my grandma would've said, 'aw, now that's unfortunate' — Pfunk-the original (@Gluonsrule) July 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump : Ruining the lower half of offspring' faces for decades. — Will Bee ❄ (@Will_Bee7184) July 10, 2017

They share their mouth deformity with dad and Ivanka. Speech and breathing problems. Sad. — Vin Hybrid (@Melvis926) July 10, 2017

Has anyone gone looking for that lost chromosome? — RAlex (@robertalex) July 10, 2017

Genetics failed them — Bungalow BILL (@BungalowBILLcom) July 10, 2017

it's like a genetic mutation between #DontheCon & #Ivana got stepped on. Twice. — JerseyChick (@jerzeechik) July 10, 2017

inbreeding? — Kim Elmore SNOWFLAKE (@SparklesByThSea) July 10, 2017

INBREEDING??

TRUMPBILLIES!! — Mark Mehlhorn (@markfromhalsey) July 10, 2017

Why we don't let cousins marry. — Robbie Rist (@trash24713) July 10, 2017

I just threw up a little. You gotta warn a girl before posting something of this caliber. $ can't buy class but it apparently buys wives. — Jami (@Jami_480) July 10, 2017

You stay classy, Bette and friends.

I love you Bette, but you'd be angry if they made fun of the looks of a Dems kid (I know it's been done). Please don't stoop to their level. — Michelle (@EamonnandJack) July 10, 2017

Its a shame that grown adults have so much HATE and UNKINDNESS in this world. What an example we are to the children in the world. — David LeeRoy (@Thedavidleeroy) July 10, 2017

