It’s time for your daily reminder that making fun of people’s looks is totally fine when liberals do it. Today’s lesson comes courtesy of the illustrious Bette Midler:

But not as much as class fails her.

It goes without saying that if Barack Obama had sons and those two were them, libs would be up in arms at the slightest dig at their appearance. But as we all know, it’s always open season on Donald Trump’s children.

You stay classy, Bette and friends.

