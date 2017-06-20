What the hell is going on in this video? https://t.co/qwxntdpsit
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 20, 2017
Democratic Senator Bob Menendez’s video game is strong … -ly off-putting:
Heading to the @DSenFloor right now to demand Republicans reveal this secret healthcare bill. #ShowUsTheBill https://t.co/qNe6OshP9G pic.twitter.com/stUsFdly7W
— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) June 20, 2017
What … ?
Is this like the Instagram video thing that girls love where the video rapidly goes back and forth like you're having a seizure?
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 20, 2017
Not sure, but there’s gotta be a metaphor in there somewhere.
Your shuttle seems stuck and going nowhere. Just like this text.
— Richard A (@rascher5200) June 20, 2017
A terrific metaphor for government action?
— V.A.C (@veryannoyedcon) June 20, 2017
That seems about right.
All the same:
This video is making me nauseous, please don't do this again.
— Chris 🇺🇸 (@forewit) June 20, 2017