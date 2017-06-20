What the hell is going on in this video? https://t.co/qwxntdpsit — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 20, 2017

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez’s video game is strong … -ly off-putting:

Heading to the @DSenFloor right now to demand Republicans reveal this secret healthcare bill. #ShowUsTheBill https://t.co/qNe6OshP9G pic.twitter.com/stUsFdly7W — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) June 20, 2017

What … ?

Is this like the Instagram video thing that girls love where the video rapidly goes back and forth like you're having a seizure? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 20, 2017

Not sure, but there’s gotta be a metaphor in there somewhere.

Your shuttle seems stuck and going nowhere. Just like this text. — Richard A (@rascher5200) June 20, 2017

A terrific metaphor for government action? — V.A.C (@veryannoyedcon) June 20, 2017

That seems about right.

All the same: