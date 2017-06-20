Whoever from Rubio's staff that let this picture out needs to be working at Starbucks instead. https://t.co/tK7vTQ1YEo — Brodigan (@brodigan) June 20, 2017

Have you seen that photo of Marco Rubio trying to hug Ivanka Trump? Thanks to its high awkwardness factor, it’s been making the rounds today:

Ivanka Trump arriving at the Capitol greeted by Sen Rubio. She's now meeting with lawmakers on child tax credit. pic.twitter.com/shhrD9kOnW — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 20, 2017

He probably should’ve addressed it sooner, but better late than never, right?

Just left Intel comm & informed meeting 2day with @IvankaTrump blowing up twitter over alleged failed hug! Investigating. Will respond soon — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

We believe we have our own unclassified photographic evidence that will shed greater details on this incident. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

We are also attempting to acquire multi-angle video which we believe will provide greater insight into this important matter. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

Let’s see it, Senator.

nothing less will suffice — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 20, 2017

***

Update:

Senator Rubio’s looking for some help:

If you were filming at the Senate carriage entrance today between 11:20-11:25 am we are seeking your assistance with an active investigation — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

***

Update:

This is serious business:

New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes) pic.twitter.com/GzSLe3JD3I — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Additional photo from moments right after today's alleged failed hug provide new details to this developing story. pic.twitter.com/TFyhB2cQuM — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

***

Update:

Investigation’s over, folks: