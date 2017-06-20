Whoever from Rubio's staff that let this picture out needs to be working at Starbucks instead. https://t.co/tK7vTQ1YEo
— Brodigan (@brodigan) June 20, 2017
Have you seen that photo of Marco Rubio trying to hug Ivanka Trump? Thanks to its high awkwardness factor, it’s been making the rounds today:
Ivanka Trump arriving at the Capitol greeted by Sen Rubio. She's now meeting with lawmakers on child tax credit. pic.twitter.com/shhrD9kOnW
— Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 20, 2017
He probably should’ve addressed it sooner, but better late than never, right?
Just left Intel comm & informed meeting 2day with @IvankaTrump blowing up twitter over alleged failed hug! Investigating. Will respond soon
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017
We believe we have our own unclassified photographic evidence that will shed greater details on this incident.
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017
We are also attempting to acquire multi-angle video which we believe will provide greater insight into this important matter.
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017
Let’s see it, Senator.
nothing less will suffice
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 20, 2017
***
Update:
Senator Rubio’s looking for some help:
If you were filming at the Senate carriage entrance today between 11:20-11:25 am we are seeking your assistance with an active investigation
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017
***
Update:
This is serious business:
New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes) pic.twitter.com/GzSLe3JD3I
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Additional photo from moments right after today's alleged failed hug provide new details to this developing story. pic.twitter.com/TFyhB2cQuM
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017
***
Update:
Investigation’s over, folks:
Based on review of evidence & my own recollection, have concluded no hug was even attempted & press covfefe of alleged failed hug is false
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017