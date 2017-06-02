The virtue signal is strong with this one.
— アラルケテスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) June 2, 2017
Get a load of Howard Dean, everybody:
The next car I buy will be made in a state or a country which observes the Paris accords
— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) June 2, 2017
Well, that’ll definitely send Trump a message.
Fascinating.
— Walter ShitGibbon (@MetricButtload) June 2, 2017
Virtue signaling POS. This statement means absolutely nothing.
— ProfessorChaos (@BuckeyeRob827) June 2, 2017
In short…if you live in MI, OH, etc…don't vote Democrat, because these guys don't give a damn about your livelihood. https://t.co/g0TZ9qBBtI
— Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) June 2, 2017
Howard Dean is gonna change the world, one self-important, meaningless vow at a time.
Go for it, Howard! pic.twitter.com/dkmeltgjmL
— Jack Jolis (@JackJolis) June 2, 2017
the chaplinsky convertible is my dream car
— Nino (@baldingschemer) June 2, 2017
"Buying a car powered by squirrels….YAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH!!!" pic.twitter.com/WP4tbDawSr
— Al Penwasser (@AlPenwasser) June 2, 2017
You know, Howard, if you really wanna put your money where your big mouth is …
How about not buying cars?
— soulkhan (@soulkhan) June 2, 2017
You are going to buy a car? A true believer would be hoofing it.
— Athena (@AthenaTweets) June 2, 2017
Go big or go home: Don’t buy a car at all.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 2, 2017
And if you're really serious about it, you probably shouldn't fly either.
— It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) June 2, 2017
Don't buy a car, ride a bike
— MargiMcClelland (@margimcclelland) June 2, 2017
Never heard of a bicycle?
— Keith Burton (@bbeekk321) June 2, 2017
Why not just ride a bike?
— Bella Dottore ☄ (@GeenaJagger) June 2, 2017
We hear it’s great for the lungs. YEEEEEAAAAAARRRRRGGGGGHHHHHH!