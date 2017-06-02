Get a load of Howard Dean, everybody:

Well, that’ll definitely send Trump a message.

Howard Dean is gonna change the world, one self-important, meaningless vow at a time.

You know, Howard, if you really wanna put your money where your big mouth is …

We hear it’s great for the lungs. YEEEEEAAAAAARRRRRGGGGGHHHHHH!

Tags: #ParisAgreementAGWcarcarsClimate changeglobal warmingHoward Deanparis climate accord