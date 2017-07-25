Boy are we glad Sean Spicer announced he was staying on as White House Press Secretary until the end of August, because that means his parody account @sean_spicier is still going strong …

And honestly even after Spicer is officially gone, that doesn’t mean the Left will know any better. Hell, they couldn’t even figure out he/she wasn’t the real deal and he’s been admitting as much since he first formed the account.

This time he completely freaked out the Hillary cult:

Congratulations to Hillary Clinton for breaking another glass ceiling. First POTUS candidate to be booed by the Boy Scouts! — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 24, 2017

Grab the popcorn.

My depth perception is fine. It's night driving that gives me a problem pic.twitter.com/TZEk9uLpYv — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 25, 2017

He mad.

It'll be a long 8 years if you don't find your sense of humor pic.twitter.com/8nrNXf9iKo — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 25, 2017

Was that a MAGA account trolling Sean Spicier?

Heh.

Guessing cesspit is a cesspool/armpit combo pic.twitter.com/4an9Ujei83 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 25, 2017

Yeah, so there!

That being said, holding her head high above the cesspit still means she has zero relevance, authority or credibility.

And yet, he still beat your candidate pic.twitter.com/7fTy6l6ORT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 25, 2017

That’s the best comeback – if Trump is so awful how come your candidate couldn’t beat him? Trump was the most unpopular candidate ever? And yet he beat Hillary, so that actually makes HER the most unpopular candidate ever.

Everything. Give me a hard one next time! pic.twitter.com/VcJ6w7kbmo — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 25, 2017

Seriously?

Please tell me there's a trophy pic.twitter.com/AlVyTHzNXg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 24, 2017

Participation trophy … this is the Left we’re talking about here.

When they go low, we make fun of and mock them endlessly.

Heh.

