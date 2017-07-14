You know that uncomfortable feeling you get when some out-of-touch old person tries to pretend they’re super hip and cool and it’s just painful? Yeah, that’s how we felt when we watched Elizabeth ‘Chief Always Lying’ Warren’s video on the GOP health care bill:

What, did she accidentally catch an episode of The Walking Dead?

Seriously, this video is just painful.

Sorta like everything else Warren does.

No solutions, only FEAR FEAR FEAR!

Seems the Left (and unfortunately the Right) is making this way more difficult than it needs to be.

Repeal the sucker.

No. She’s a Democrat.

And seriously, any zombie fan knows this isn’t how zombies work …

Sorta like watching your grandma try to break dance, right?

