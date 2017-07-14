You know that uncomfortable feeling you get when some out-of-touch old person tries to pretend they’re super hip and cool and it’s just painful? Yeah, that’s how we felt when we watched Elizabeth ‘Chief Always Lying’ Warren’s video on the GOP health care bill:

The @SenateGOP health care bill released today is the worst one yet: pic.twitter.com/39hBpWXffC — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 13, 2017

What, did she accidentally catch an episode of The Walking Dead?

Seriously, this video is just painful.

Sorta like everything else Warren does.

Still waiting to see your ideas for healthcare instead of just hearing your scare tactics regarding the Republican plan!!!! — SecondContArmy (@SecondContArmy) July 13, 2017

No solutions, only FEAR FEAR FEAR!

Elizabeth you already have that story written long before the bill came out who you kidding. — Justice (@billjustice4) July 13, 2017

Just repeal Obamacare and everyone will be happy — Gary Hansen (@JacksDad27) July 13, 2017

Seems the Left (and unfortunately the Right) is making this way more difficult than it needs to be.

Repeal the sucker.

Does this lady ever have anything nice or positive to say about anything?! — Surfnut (@RandyAr17647497) July 13, 2017

No. She’s a Democrat.

Who are you talking to? Kids? Why do you treat your constituents to this kind of insight? Zombie movie? — Frank Gilbert (@PFGilbert) July 13, 2017

And seriously, any zombie fan knows this isn’t how zombies work …

Look, I agree with you. It's an awful bill. But you have to stop using that analogy. That's not how zombie movies work! — Stellar J (@StellarJ_bird) July 13, 2017

Sorta like watching your grandma try to break dance, right?

