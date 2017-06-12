There is something absolutely HILARIOUS watching the Left freak out when funding has been pulled from something THEY like or support, especially when they have spent years trying to put people out of business with boycotts.

As Twitchy readers know, Delta and Bank of America pulled their funding from ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ after the group staged a Trump assassination. And as if on cue, the Left is OUTRAGED!

Even Hillary’s daughter:

In 1790, George Washington hosted a production of Julius Caesar, likely the first Shakespeare play performed for an American President. https://t.co/APzymQYXJX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 12, 2017

Yes you silly, uneducated, simple people who were offended by the depiction of your president being killed, you are too stupid to know it’s just the theatre so it’s OK.

And they wonder why everyday Americans reject them more and more?

Wonder if Chelsea would be so nonchalant if they had done this to Bubba?

Did the play depict Washington getting murdered? No. So your comparison is irrelevant like everything you say. — Eric Tyson (@realEricTyson) June 12, 2017

Threads Chelsea shared:

Boohoo! Poor people can’t see Shakespeare without rich people paying for it … or something.

could @ClintonFdn step in to help fund. Seems like a worthy cause — John Tackeff (@jtackeff) June 12, 2017

Wait, a Clinton putting their money where their mouth is?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

This really, truly is the dumbest time to be alive. @Delta caves and pulls sponsorship because some people don't understand a famous play. pic.twitter.com/VrXAKxla9B — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 11, 2017

Again, notice how they frame this – people are too stupid to understand they shouldn’t be offended.

Until the Left figures out talking down to Americans they disagree with doesn’t work, they will just keep losing.

Bravo!

