Gotta be honest, the editor of this piece loves the movie, ‘Steel Magnolias.’ She has probably seen it over 100 times and still cries when Sally Field walks quickly down the hospital hallway when her daughter has collapsed and shortly thereafter dies.

Big ol’ tears.

So honestly seeing this tweet was absolutely disappointing:

Sick of hearing actors talk re politics? 2 bad I won’t stay silent while politicians attack our rights. Proud to #StandwithPP #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/197VcICzgl — Sally Field (@sally_field) June 11, 2017

We get it. They play characters, they’re not really these heroes or super-moms we see on the screen but there was just something so genuine in her performance …

Not to mention we’re not entirely sure which politicians she’s talking about or which rights they’re supposedly attacking.

Surely Sally knows abortion ISN’T a right.

Can you direct me to your tweets standing up for the 2nd Amendment? I mean, seeing as you're all into defending our rights. Thanks. https://t.co/YZosKdYJL1 — ☤ Doc ☤ (@Doc_68W_) June 12, 2017

Yeah, not happening.

America, so awful and authoritarian that mega-wealthy actors can't stop criticizing the government on free airwaves. — Jeff Wills (@jchillwills) June 12, 2017

Mean ol’ America, made people like Sally uber rich and famous – thank goodness we ‘little people’ have her to fight for our rights.

*eye roll*

Good, then all you Hollywood types can fund PP. — A Gal (@GallSueJoe) June 12, 2017

That’s how it’s SUPPOSED to work; write a damn check, Hollywood.

Congrats on standing with an organization that rips apart unborn babies and sells the pieces for profit. EVIL. — Liberty (@Reagan_Lady) June 12, 2017

She certainly does seem proud of it, doesn’t she.