Last month, Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) purchased a ticket to the women-only screening of Wonder Woman at Alamo Theater, and when he tweeted about it feminists lost their damn minds. It became a multi-day bitchfest over a guy buying a ticket to a movie.

Last night he attended said movie and it sounds like not only was the movie great, but there were no problems at Alamo.

Wonder Women was great. Alamo was great. No problems. Read about it all tomorrow. @heatstreet — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2017

::Whispers Twitter outrage is not real life. Crowd was great also. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2017

Of course that doesn’t mean there won’t be problems on Twitter:

Let's be real, a group of women ignoring you isn't exactly a newsworthy event, is it? — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) June 9, 2017

Here we go again …

Here's the thing: Women won't be assholes. You're the asshole for ruining a safe place for women to enjoy something. https://t.co/9L58WNpMO5 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 9, 2017

Women need a safe space to see a movie about a strong woman?

K.

A public movie theater is not a safe space. Everyone at the screening understood that. Your outrage is not the real world. https://t.co/YX1W5bYuRc — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2017

I'm not outraged, I'm stating that you forcing yourself into a place where you were not invited would have ruined my viewing experience https://t.co/U7JuBym8RP — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 9, 2017

She seems outraged, yeah?

"I'm not outraged, I'm just calmly explaining why this is an outrage" — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 9, 2017

Movie theaters are dark. A purple alien wouldn't stand out to me because I'd be watching the movie. Unless you use your phone during movies — Smittie (@smittie61984) June 9, 2017

What kind of person allows a man sitting quietly in a dark movie theater ruin their viewing experience? — Crash Campbell (@Boognish12) June 9, 2017

A weak person. A woman who needs a movement to make her feel empowered … a third-wave feminist.

If actually watching the movie instead of trying to force a political narrative, you wouldn't notice who else was in the theater — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 9, 2017

And he didn’t force himself in anywhere:

I didn't force my way in anywhere. I bought a ticket. Same as everyone else, and watched the movie. Same as everyone else. https://t.co/uekEC0rFE2 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2017

Okay so what part of a 'women-only event' called out to you as "Yes I belong there"? https://t.co/WFD0E6U6Cs — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 9, 2017

Oh FFS.

Ugh — Leslye Headland (@LeslyeHeadland) June 9, 2017

Ugh … life, right?

Dude, I'm so glad I'm verified so I can't see half the responses because I'm livid. — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 9, 2017

Safe space much, EL OH EL.

He walked in and nobody cared. Why do you? — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 9, 2017

And umm …

United States civil rights laws? https://t.co/iuQHijjtCZ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2017

It’s the law?

