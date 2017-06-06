James Woods didn’t need to write a single word when he sent out this powerful tweet/image for DDay.

The honor and respect for our brave men and women who’ve served this country reads perfectly:

Keep it up BROTHER!

This war’s not won by a damn sight!

Big difference from "Run, Hide, Tell" isn't it?

SMH. — The Muse (@The_Island815) June 6, 2017

How times have changed, we’ve gone from 18 year olds storming the beach at Normandy to man buns.

*sigh*

We must honor and respect these vets and ALL VETS every day, not just today.

