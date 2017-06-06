James Woods didn’t need to write a single word when he sent out this powerful tweet/image for DDay.
The honor and respect for our brave men and women who’ve served this country reads perfectly:
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 6, 2017
Keep it up BROTHER!
This war’s not won by a damn sight!
#TheGreatestGeneration pic.twitter.com/le66ZiZZx6
Big difference from "Run, Hide, Tell" isn't it?
SMH.
— The Muse (@The_Island815) June 6, 2017
How times have changed, we’ve gone from 18 year olds storming the beach at Normandy to man buns.
*sigh*
We must honor and respect these vets and ALL VETS every day, not just today.
73 years ago, the Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France. Their bravery will never be forgotten. #DDay #WWII #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/KcCcJsedwW
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2017