CNN interviewed Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) Sunday morning to discuss the investigation into any ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Warner reported that, despite the best efforts of those investigating to find something, a “smoking gun” has not emerged.

Warner is a leading Democrat on this issue, given his status as vice char of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

We have to keep in mind that Warner is trying to gently break the news of no smoking gun to a fringe group of individuals on the Left who have the impression that the Trump administration is about to go down in flames. This is what they get for building expectations to such a high level.