Remember when then Secretary of State John Kerry told us shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration that “every one of Iran’s pathways to a bomb is blocked?” We do:

And how about when he said “Pathways Iran had toward enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon have been verifiably closed down”?

.@JohnKerry: Pathways Iran had toward enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon have been verifiably closed down. https://t.co/ccmnRxFOeA — Department of State (@StateDept) January 16, 2016

Too bad nobody told Iran it was blocked and closed down. They’re ready to go “in hours”

In direct challenge to Trump, Iran's president says it could restart its nuclear program 'within hours' https://t.co/icRPpSOgZX — L.A. Times World (@latimesworld) August 15, 2017

From Politico today:

If Washington continues with “threats and sanctions” against Iran, Rouhani said in parliament on Tuesday, Tehran could easily restart the nuclear program. “In an hour and a day, Iran could return to a more advanced (nuclear) level than at the beginning of the negotiations” that preceded the 2015 deal, Rouhani said. He did not elaborate.

Blocked, but not blocked-blocked maybe?

