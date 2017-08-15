Remember when then Secretary of State John Kerry told us shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration that “every one of Iran’s pathways to a bomb is blocked?” We do:

And how about when he said “Pathways Iran had toward enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon have been verifiably closed down”?

Too bad nobody told Iran it was blocked and closed down. They’re ready to go “in hours”

From Politico today:

If Washington continues with “threats and sanctions” against Iran, Rouhani said in parliament on Tuesday, Tehran could easily restart the nuclear program.

“In an hour and a day, Iran could return to a more advanced (nuclear) level than at the beginning of the negotiations” that preceded the 2015 deal, Rouhani said. He did not elaborate.

Blocked, but not blocked-blocked maybe?

***

