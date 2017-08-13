Meanwhile in New York City, police have started making arrests as protesters in today’s Charlottesville solidarity riot attempted to march to Trump Tower:

NYPD trying to restore order at #trump tower. pic.twitter.com/IyBbNuvUA2 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) August 13, 2017

NYPD has busted out the LRAD (military grade sound weapon) at NYC Charlottesville solidarity rally. pic.twitter.com/nv45NhQNKG — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) August 13, 2017

NYPD just made at least three brutal, snatch-and-grab arrests at NYC Charlottesville solidarity rally. pic.twitter.com/lzT7ARVMjs — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) August 13, 2017

NYPD has put layers of barricades around Trump Tower. NYC Charlottesville solidarity protesters cant get w/in blocks pic.twitter.com/DK8Uz1EYQW — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) August 13, 2017

NYPD has NYC Charlottesville solidarity demo pinned in a block from Trump Tower (c @tommiesunshine, you're in there) pic.twitter.com/ceZ9SAbLns — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) August 13, 2017

"Honor The Dead, Fight Like Hell" From a NYC march headed towards #TrumpTower, in reference to Heather Heyer, killed in #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/JRo1gagnR7 — Azmat Khan (@AzmatZahra) August 13, 2017

Live: Hundreds of protesters chanting "no KKK" have gathered across the street from Trump Tower https://t.co/u6Uh3uNTF7 pic.twitter.com/7OY4ENjkPS — amNewYork (@amNewYork) August 13, 2017

Pro-Trump security forces (NYPD) protecting Trump Tower from the NYC rally in solidarity with #Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/kqvkoL4bMO — Ash J (@AshAgony) August 13, 2017

Businesses in the building have reportedly been shut down:

Poor homophobic Dolce & Gabbana, shut down by Trump Tower protest #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/tLZ5ExqtZI — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) August 13, 2017

Every business in Trump Tower shut down, every shop, police blocking off building. #Charolettesville pic.twitter.com/IIFhtQBnVf — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) August 13, 2017

Police have allowed a smaller pro-Trump group closer to Trump Tower:

Dueling protests outside Trump Tower, for & against Trumps reaction to the violence at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville @NY1 pic.twitter.com/YooG9ev0Aa — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) August 13, 2017

Small band of Trump supporters have shown up. Police let them closer to Trump Tower. #Charolettesville pic.twitter.com/AY2bHzgyIl — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) August 13, 2017

Heated exchange between anti-Trump protestors and red cap wearing Trump supporter outside of Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/7ScMNsLTff — Laura Figueroa (@Laura_Figueroa) August 13, 2017

President Trump will actually travel to NYC on Monday and will reportedly stay through Wednesday:

Today Mayor de Blasio said Trump will arrive in NYC sometime Monday, staying until Wednesday evening; so when is the #TrumpTower protest? — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) August 13, 2017

