Meanwhile in New York City, police have started making arrests as protesters in today’s Charlottesville solidarity riot attempted to march to Trump Tower:

Businesses in the building have reportedly been shut down:

Police have allowed a smaller pro-Trump group closer to Trump Tower:

President Trump will actually travel to NYC on Monday and will reportedly stay through Wednesday:

Well, that will go well:

