BREAKING: U.S. immigration agents planning nationwide raids to arrest teenagers who are suspected gang members – memo seen by Reuters

MORE: U.S. immigration agency says in statement gang apparel and tattoos of gang signs are grounds for arrest, deportation

According to Reuters, the raids begin on Sunday:

The raids are set to begin on Sunday and continue through Wednesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The teenagers targeted will be 16- and 17-years-old.

The raids represent a sharp departure from practices during the presidency of Barack Obama. Under Obama, minors could be targeted for deportation if they had been convicted of crimes, but were not arrested simply for suspected gang activity or membership.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that a person can be identified as a gang member if they meet two or more criteria, including having gang tattoos, frequenting an area notorious for gangs and wearing gang apparel.