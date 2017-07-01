The new USA Today/Suffolk poll was released yesterday and it’s actually pretty good news for Donald Trump, but it depends how you spin it. Here’s the NYT’s Glenn Thrush for example:
Suffolk/USA Today poll shows better approval for Trump — 42%, but serious erosion since spring. https://t.co/7dNJ85gl43
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 29, 2017
Well, if Trump is eroding then the rest of D.C. is an all-out mudslide into the Pacific Ocean. Here’s Guy Benson with the other numbers in the poll that show Trump more popular than Dems, the media and the GOP:
USA Today/Suffolk poll
Favorable/Unfavorable:
Trump 40/55
Pence 41/43
Dems 35/51
Media 36/50
GOP 32/55
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 30, 2017
LOL!
The press has a lower approval rating than trump…
Can't. Stop. Laughing. https://t.co/MUE8s8IFLs
— LaurieAnn (@mooshakins) June 30, 2017
As for Obamacare, only 11% of Americans want to keep it as is, which is the path we’re on right now:
USA Today/Suffolk Poll.
Keep Obamacare 11%
Major fixes 42%
Repeal 44%
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 30, 2017
No wonder the GOP is the least popular of all:
Only the GOP would struggle finding the guts to repeal something 89% of the county hates. https://t.co/dkOSF3kK3v
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 30, 2017
One in ten (!) people think Obamacare is working just fine, and somehow the GOP is still finding a way to botch this repeal process. https://t.co/hzodSDFjJI
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 30, 2017
Maybe it’s time for a GOP reboot?
Perhaps GOP should re-brand effort as major overhaul of failing program, no? Address Obama/Dem legacy of failure… https://t.co/QWTogFEjeQ
— Byron York (@ByronYork) June 30, 2017
***