The new USA Today/Suffolk poll was released yesterday and it’s actually pretty good news for Donald Trump, but it depends how you spin it. Here’s the NYT’s Glenn Thrush for example:

Well, if Trump is eroding then the rest of D.C. is an all-out mudslide into the Pacific Ocean. Here’s Guy Benson with the other numbers in the poll that show Trump more popular than Dems, the media and the GOP:

As for Obamacare, only 11% of Americans want to keep it as is, which is the path we’re on right now:

No wonder the GOP is the least popular of all:

Maybe it’s time for a GOP reboot?

