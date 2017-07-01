The new USA Today/Suffolk poll was released yesterday and it’s actually pretty good news for Donald Trump, but it depends how you spin it. Here’s the NYT’s Glenn Thrush for example:

Suffolk/USA Today poll shows better approval for Trump — 42%, but serious erosion since spring. https://t.co/7dNJ85gl43 — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 29, 2017

Well, if Trump is eroding then the rest of D.C. is an all-out mudslide into the Pacific Ocean. Here’s Guy Benson with the other numbers in the poll that show Trump more popular than Dems, the media and the GOP:

USA Today/Suffolk poll Favorable/Unfavorable: Trump 40/55

Pence 41/43

Dems 35/51

Media 36/50

GOP 32/55 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 30, 2017

LOL!

The press has a lower approval rating than trump… Can't. Stop. Laughing. https://t.co/MUE8s8IFLs — LaurieAnn (@mooshakins) June 30, 2017

As for Obamacare, only 11% of Americans want to keep it as is, which is the path we’re on right now:

USA Today/Suffolk Poll. Keep Obamacare 11%

Major fixes 42%

Repeal 44% — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 30, 2017

No wonder the GOP is the least popular of all:

Only the GOP would struggle finding the guts to repeal something 89% of the county hates. https://t.co/dkOSF3kK3v — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 30, 2017

One in ten (!) people think Obamacare is working just fine, and somehow the GOP is still finding a way to botch this repeal process. https://t.co/hzodSDFjJI — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 30, 2017

Maybe it’s time for a GOP reboot?

Perhaps GOP should re-brand effort as major overhaul of failing program, no? Address Obama/Dem legacy of failure… https://t.co/QWTogFEjeQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 30, 2017

***