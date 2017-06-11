Barron and Melania Trump moved into the White House tonight, but it’s Barron’s shirt and fidget spinner that have captivated the blue-checkmark crowd on Twitter.

Check it out (update CNN’s Kate Bennett deleted her tweet with picture of Barron and the fidget spinner):

Reporters commented on the shirt, too:

Both the fidget spinner and the shirt made it into the pool report:

And why can’t it just be a T-shirt?

Good luck with the move, Mrs. Trump — you’re going to need it we think:

