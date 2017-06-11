Barron and Melania Trump moved into the White House tonight, but it’s Barron’s shirt and fidget spinner that have captivated the blue-checkmark crowd on Twitter.

Check it out (update CNN’s Kate Bennett deleted her tweet with picture of Barron and the fidget spinner):

President back at WH after weekend at golf club. Mrs. T and son Barron (in t-shirt that said "The Expert" and holding fidget spinner) w/him — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) June 12, 2017

OMG!!! Barron Trump has a Fidget Spinner just like every single boy in my daughters class! pic.twitter.com/i660NCagIw — jim spellman (@jimspellmanTV) June 12, 2017

Reporters commented on the shirt, too:

On board AF1 from Bedminster to DC: Melania, Barron in a T-shirt that said "The expert," Melania's parents, the Kushner kids. pic.twitter.com/SAi1hMjbJP — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 12, 2017

Both the fidget spinner and the shirt made it into the pool report:

Pool report on AF1 arrival in DC:

"Barron Trump held a fidget spinner in his right hand as he walked down the stairs behind his parents." — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 12, 2017

Baron, wearing a t-shirt that says 'the expert' – deplaned with his dad at andrews, per @toddgillman pic.twitter.com/VHMC4n6Uvw — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 12, 2017

And why can’t it just be a T-shirt?

Barron has got to be working his nascent troll game with that shirt. https://t.co/LwbjYABQtg — Caroline McCarthy (@caro) June 12, 2017

Really hope Don Jr.'s says "The Second-Favorite" and Eric's says "The Other One" https://t.co/Sni5cgNqR7 — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) June 12, 2017

Good luck with the move, Mrs. Trump — you’re going to need it we think:

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

