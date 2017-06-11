Barron and Melania Trump moved into the White House tonight, but it’s Barron’s shirt and fidget spinner that have captivated the blue-checkmark crowd on Twitter.
Check it out (update CNN’s Kate Bennett deleted her tweet with picture of Barron and the fidget spinner):
FIDGET SPINNER pic.twitter.com/yTP0glnQLj
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 12, 2017
President back at WH after weekend at golf club. Mrs. T and son Barron (in t-shirt that said "The Expert" and holding fidget spinner) w/him
— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) June 12, 2017
OMG!!! Barron Trump has a Fidget Spinner just like every single boy in my daughters class! pic.twitter.com/i660NCagIw
— jim spellman (@jimspellmanTV) June 12, 2017
Reporters commented on the shirt, too:
On board AF1 from Bedminster to DC: Melania, Barron in a T-shirt that said "The expert," Melania's parents, the Kushner kids. pic.twitter.com/SAi1hMjbJP
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 12, 2017
Both the fidget spinner and the shirt made it into the pool report:
Pool report on AF1 arrival in DC:
"Barron Trump held a fidget spinner in his right hand as he walked down the stairs behind his parents."
— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 12, 2017
Baron, wearing a t-shirt that says 'the expert' – deplaned with his dad at andrews, per @toddgillman pic.twitter.com/VHMC4n6Uvw
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 12, 2017
And why can’t it just be a T-shirt?
Barron has got to be working his nascent troll game with that shirt. https://t.co/LwbjYABQtg
— Caroline McCarthy (@caro) June 12, 2017
Really hope Don Jr.'s says "The Second-Favorite" and Eric's says "The Other One" https://t.co/Sni5cgNqR7
— Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) June 12, 2017
Good luck with the move, Mrs. Trump — you’re going to need it we think:
Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017
***
