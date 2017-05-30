Another day, another verified tweeter pushing out fake news that goes viral when there’s more to the story.

Today’s edition involves Rep. Darrell Issa who was spotted on the roof of his California office taking pictures of protester below. Note the 16,000+ RTs:

Yes, this is really @DarrellIssa on the roof of his district office building. Too afraid to come speak with assembled constituents below. pic.twitter.com/wCYRjO8Ev8 — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 30, 2017

“Too afraid to come speak with assembled constituents” below, except for the fact that Issa met with the constituents first and then went up on the roof. Note the only 300+ retweets at the time of this post’s publication:

Spent the morning talking with constituents gathered outside the office today, then popped upstairs to take a quick pic! pic.twitter.com/K2CFdenOIj — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) May 30, 2017

As Mike Levin is running against Issa in the next election, he’s not just some rando on Twitter spinning this for his side. This is serious:

Levin also lied about Issa not interacting with the protesters. As you can see from Issa’s picture above, he did:

Several hundred in front of @DarrellIssa's office this AM. Issa came out for 5 minutes but refused to engage with those across the street. pic.twitter.com/z6XEw1FPLy — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 30, 2017

Levin admitted as much in a later tweet:

Before a bizarre visit to the roof, @DarrellIssa spoke to a few people. Then he brought cake to the one Trump supporter. #DarrellOnTheRoof https://t.co/tqNgK11GKA — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 30, 2017

Exit question: Does Rep. Adam Schiff endorse his guy’s fake news tweet?