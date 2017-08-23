Out: “Illegal immigration.”

I’m in Montreal today, working with the task force on irregular migration. Here’s how we’re taking action regarding asylum seekers in QC: — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 23, 2017

"Irregular Immigration". AYFKM? You just went full Al Sharpton, where looting is liberation, ma'am. https://t.co/pTrDCLxojY — Lizzy Lou Who🌸 (@_wintergirl93) August 23, 2017

Me, after a double helping of Poutine. https://t.co/E0Eiyc06rU — Crank-Lee Gordon (@CrankyGordon) August 23, 2017

Anyone too weak to say 'illegal' is too weak to be a nation's leader. https://t.co/CinKwrP6a5 — Jeff Godwin (@JeffGodwin) August 23, 2017

Miss Trudy just got a new level of stupid. https://t.co/INV4o6zAF3 — RochelleIsAltRight🐸 (@MichelleOaDude) August 23, 2017

The only thing "irregular" is the fact that you refuse to call it what it is. Jumping borders is ILLEGAL. How much is this going to cost us? https://t.co/X2MN9GvqsU — 🇨🇦 Paola 🇮🇹 (@Paola_Dec1231) August 23, 2017