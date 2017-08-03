CNN’s Jim Acosta’s battle with the Trump admin’s Stephen Miller over the poem on the Statue of Liberty dominated the political news yesterday evening and this morning. During the back-and-forth, Acosta used the poem to attempt to refute immigration policies President Trump is proposing. Twitter Moments thought it would be a good time to serve up an important legal disclaimer of sorts:

Today's moment of genius brought to you by Twitter Moments. pic.twitter.com/00SpDhTyD1 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 3, 2017

Not “technically” U.S. law? LOL.

