CNN’s Jim Acosta’s battle with the Trump admin’s Stephen Miller over the poem on the Statue of Liberty dominated the political news yesterday evening and this morning. During the back-and-forth, Acosta used the poem to attempt to refute immigration policies President Trump is proposing. Twitter Moments thought it would be a good time to serve up an important legal disclaimer of sorts:

Not “technically” U.S. law? LOL.

