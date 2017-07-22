Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is among Democrats continuing to push for “single-payer” health insurance:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand talks health care with young crowd in Central Park: “If you really want to get prices down, you need single payer.” — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) July 22, 2017

Oh, really?

Wasn't Obamacare really supposed to get prices down? https://t.co/rBbQaLd2HX — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 22, 2017

Boom! Single-payer would be the ultimate in “unaffordable.”

“Affordable” must mean something else these days…. — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) July 22, 2017

Apparently.