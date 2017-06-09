Senator Elizabeth Warren continues to sound the Russia alarm, and has a request that might make you do a spit-take if you’re drinking something:

A hostile foreign gov used a dangerous weapon to undermine our democracy. We must set aside politics & make certain it never happens again. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 8, 2017

First off, it’s more than a little ironic:

"Set politics aside" as you throw a political jab. https://t.co/q9xijaM6ZD — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 9, 2017

Stop being political and do what I want. https://t.co/W26jhWQxzY — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 9, 2017

And a request to set politics aside coming from one of the most partisan pols is rich:

The phrase "set aside politics" is only used if you know you are in the wrong, or know you have no political support. https://t.co/bJTl8lFKuD — Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) June 9, 2017

Hold on folks, I speak native American, let me translate this:

"Oh sh*t, #JamesComey just exposed more Democrat corruption!! Abort, abort!" https://t.co/lS6FqjnyWj — Stubbornly Me. (@lybr3) June 9, 2017

Too bad Obama thought it was not very important, since it all took place under his watch and with his knowledge. https://t.co/xibTTMlPZW — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 9, 2017

When a politician says "we must set aside politics," check your wallet. https://t.co/fsBInNfXhD — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 8, 2017

They pretended to be something they weren't in an attempt to get what they wanted…sounds weirdly familiar, doesn't it? #Caring https://t.co/NGU3OeLAT2 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 9, 2017

Ouch!