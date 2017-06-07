New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker doesn’t agree that President Trump will never be impeached and removed from office as long as the GOP controls Congress:

Trump can commit all the high crimes he wants. Republicans aren't going to impeach him. https://t.co/T3uPzfTwA4 pic.twitter.com/xtE1g2W8T7 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 7, 2017

When the truth comes out (and it will) & if the president has committed crimes, we (the people) will fight and win in the battle to impeach. https://t.co/1o13aL8x16 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 7, 2017

There’s a lot of “wishful thinking” in Booker’s “truth” as it stands:

Um, you state definitively there is proof, but then say "if" he committed crimes.

I think you mean "I hope there is truth to come out" https://t.co/tuONcqUKZo — Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) June 7, 2017

