Donald Trump’s tweets following the terrorist attack in London had Associated Press fact checkers saying the president isn’t an accurate source for information:

The Associated Press on the President of the United States https://t.co/fHz1tZNimp pic.twitter.com/y9VxdRPzDX — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 5, 2017

.@AP: "Trump can’t be counted on to give accurate information to Americans when violent acts are unfolding abroad" https://t.co/iHWzvbAhu2 — Catherine Thompson (@KT_thomps) June 5, 2017

That story quickly made the rounds among some in the blue checkmark journo crowd:

Shorter: America can't trust the President https://t.co/XQA7yb6t1q — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 5, 2017

Julie's right. The lede is striking, but don't stop there — the entire fact-check is essential reading. https://t.co/oZKkgb5UfL — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 5, 2017

The saying about people in glass houses came to mind when the mainstream media trumpeted the AP story:

This would be quite the burn if, you know, the media didn't get so much wrong in the middle of breaking events like these. https://t.co/VbgP45CY27 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) June 5, 2017

Exactly.

So, he's no worse than the media hacks? Cool.https://t.co/Roztv5iFMe — Chelsea's Resumé (@EF517_V2) June 5, 2017

Too funny…yes, only the fake media (like CNN) can be counted on to lie to us, constantly. Ridiculous. https://t.co/dSi44auxK8 — Driver (@Driver2225) June 5, 2017

This is vile to me. He didn't blame a YouTube video. https://t.co/K9jKcjUDaL — DishGirl (@R_U_Srs) June 5, 2017

The AP is correct here: Trump can't be counted on for accurate info *as events are unfolding.* But neither can the AP, Twitter, CNN, etc. pic.twitter.com/w3fYoNNGa2 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 5, 2017

I know, the guy promised a million times we could keep our doctors, that Benghazi was a protest, that the IRS did nothing wrong… https://t.co/92C8bxUdxa — Jonathan R. Brodo (@jonbrodo17) June 5, 2017

It turned out not to be terrorism. https://t.co/wLMI78QfIG — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 5, 2017

Among the media outlets that had less than stellar weekends were NBC News and CNN.