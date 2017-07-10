The NRA happily spread the word Monday that a legal challenge to the state’s campus carry law by three University of Texas at Austin professors was dismissed by a federal judge Friday.

A #Texas Federal judge throws out effort by UT professors to overturn campus carry #2A https://t.co/K3BgGdYF6E — NRA (@NRA) July 10, 2017

Despite vocal opposition, the legislation passed in 2015 but didn’t take effect until August 2016, when a federal judge denied a request by three professors for a preliminary injunction to block it. Students opposed to campus carry returned to school that fall waving sex toys in a “Cocks not Glocks” protest.

Fast-forward to 2017, and a federal judge has again ruled against professors fighting the law. The Texas Tribune reports that District Judge Lee Yeakel wrote that the professors couldn’t present any “concrete evidence to substantiate their fears” that campus carry would limit their free speech.

Why three UT professors are suing over campus carry. https://t.co/uvvMrOXA7p Full lawsuit: https://t.co/O64QpdJMiu pic.twitter.com/SzZQMOwDt7 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) July 6, 2016

“The professors claimed, among other arguments, that the law violated their First Amendment rights since the possibility of a gun being in their classrooms might make them hesitant to discuss controversial issues,” the Tribune reported … although there’s been plenty of evidence recently that students don’t need firearms to shut down speech they consider controversial.

Oh the weeping and gnashing of teeth going on in Austin right now!!!😂😂😂 — Dan Nobles (@DanNobles) July 10, 2017

Score a win for the law abiding citizen. #freedom #liberty — Viking22 (@erik22lax) July 10, 2017

More good gals & guys with guns! Fantastic! The only person safe in a gun free zone is the bad guy intent on killing — Maximus (@thelabmaximus) July 10, 2017

I fully support campus carry. As a Texan I am happy to hear the attempts of UT professors to overturn it failed. #2A — Vikki Veach 🇺🇸 (@VikkiVeach1) July 10, 2017

Maybe they will quit in disgust. — nopenope (@nopenop78310388) July 10, 2017

You are making me want to move to Texas to be a professor. Sounds liberated and safe. — Fukuzawa Sensei (@FukuzawaSensei) July 10, 2017

The chilling effect would be that the leftists that loathe free speech would be more fearful of self defense being used. — Ernest N Passion🇺🇸 (@ErnestPassion) July 10, 2017

Arm up. Train up. Carry. Don't be a victim. — Mel Miller (@heartotexas) July 10, 2017

* * *

