Campaign logos are a tricky business. About five minutes after the Trump/Pence logo was revealed, some wit on the Internet already had animated it doing something vaguely obscene, forcing a quick do-over by the campaign. In the meantime, Hillary Clinton was going upscale by replacing the “Grillary Clinton” barbecue aprons in her web store with T-shirts featuring Marc Jacobs’ optical 3-D portrait of the candidate.

Now, as the 2018 elections loom ever larger for the Democrats, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is looking for help deciding which of its cool new designs should plaster Prius bumper stickers in blue state driveways.

That full DCCC email pic.twitter.com/hnpPvx2umX — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 5, 2017

There’s no doubt the party is madly in love with the words “resist” and “persist,” but neither of those presents much of an agenda aside from opposing the GOP’s. And then there’s the sure winner — “I mean, have you see the other guys?” — which is a nice way to admit you have no bench. Not even progressives don’t seem thrilled with their options in the sticker department.

Dems are asking people to vote on a new sticker and I'm not sure anyone in history has been as bad at this. pic.twitter.com/isYaZV60Dp — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) July 5, 2017

Is there a designer in the house? https://t.co/mjh050Itpb — Karen Wickre ☕️ (@kvox) July 5, 2017

They're awful. And the second and third are embarrassing. If only a few Democrats worked in advertising. https://t.co/QjD3kmUsaP — Howard Gensler (@DNTattle) July 5, 2017

after much deliberation I've decided these remind me of flyers for a women's Bible study group https://t.co/nwPOqZBU6C — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) July 5, 2017

Those can't be real https://t.co/Mzahhurfkf — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 5, 2017

Yeah, these all range from lame to terrible. Yay Democrats. 😐🔫💀🇺🇸 https://t.co/aSx7vmDGKw — Paul Fidalgo (@PaulFidalgo) July 5, 2017

Democrats can't even make persuasive stickers https://t.co/SS1TDy5Wqv — Daniel José Camacho (@DanielJCamacho) July 5, 2017

There is nothing – from fonts to design to message – that isn't unappealing about this. https://t.co/OICqzW3F0x — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) July 5, 2017

1. Formal party sloganeering will have zero effect.

2. Should properly be judged as a list-building exercise.

3. Yeah they're godawful bad. https://t.co/K8UrShBWtC — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) July 5, 2017

graphic design friends can you please help a party out https://t.co/FPDB2PbYUT — Tessa Miller (@TessaJeanMiller) July 5, 2017

"She persisted. We resisted." Democrats are basically going into 2018 with "you haven't heard my side of the story, officer" https://t.co/RDBQRY0d7W — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 5, 2017

Exactly. Fortunately, they're pretty easy to fix without much effort:

* * *

