Police on Thursday afternoon reportedly closed off the neighborhood of Karen Handel, a Republican running for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, after letters containing a “white powdery substance” were found delivered to at least five homes.

Powder-Filled Letters With Threatening Notes Shut Down Georgia Republican’s Neighborhood https://t.co/KoimEUTyX4 via @BrentScher pic.twitter.com/MW2N09lF3m — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 15, 2017

Breaking: Cops going mailbox to mailbox in #KarenHandel's neighborhood after "suspicious package" found near her home. pic.twitter.com/ZE7ND0Mtm1 — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) June 15, 2017

Breaking: #KarenHandel says she also received the letter with the powdery substance at her home. pic.twitter.com/VYwrMy7ZYz — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) June 15, 2017

One of Handel’s neighbors posted a photo of the letter she received to Facebook, writing: “Karen Handel lives in my neighborhood. These were distributed today to the neighbors. There was a white powdery substance in the envelope. Police have been called.”

Here is content of letter neighbors say went out in Handel's neighborhood. "Several" went out, says a woman in hoodhttps://t.co/frQGdICBip pic.twitter.com/B0BWku7eEU — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 15, 2017

Handel issued a statement soon afterward.

Yikes: Karen Handel says packages w/ "threatening letters and a suspicious substance" delivered to her home, her neighbors. #GA06 pic.twitter.com/Rjqz1PPW9P — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) June 15, 2017

It appears that at least one Atlanta TV station, FOX 5, also received one of the suspicious packages:

Emergency response at @FOX5Atlanta for a suspicious letter. Contained unknown powder and anti-Trump/Handel letter. https://t.co/iEFrXfWvKi pic.twitter.com/NGtLXUgSWp — Mike McClain FOX 5 (@mikemcclainfox5) June 15, 2017

WATCH LIVE: Emergency response at FOX 5 Atlanta after suspicious package delivered to station.https://t.co/fzInpONsvF pic.twitter.com/KAahNrh8ml — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) June 15, 2017

FOX 5 reports that the potential threat was contained:

The package contained a white powdery substance inside a clear plastic envelope. The package also contained a document with anti-Donald Trump and anti-Karen Handel language. The package and its contents were secured in a containment box after being opened. A hazardous materials team was brought in to investigate. The powdery substance inside the package has not been identified.

Potential threat contained here. Full story below. https://t.co/CZcTHCSTVq — Russ Spencer (@russfox5) June 15, 2017

The election for the 6th District is Tuesday. Handel is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

* * *

Update:

Commentary editor John Podhoretz is certain the letter is a fake. We’ll update this post if and when authorities provide further information.

Total fake. Done to discredit Ossoff. https://t.co/UpRpSin7Xg — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 15, 2017