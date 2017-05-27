U2 fans, both hardcore and casual, were pretty excited to hear about this summer’s 30th anniversary tour of the classic 1987 “The Joshua Tree” album.

Those who’d rather keep their politics and entertainment separate, though, were less thrilled to hear over and over how the band had decided to hold back its newest record after Donald Trump’s election “to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what’s going on in the world.” Ugh.

There’s a plus side in all of this, though, and it’s the friendship that has developed between singer Bono and former President George W. Bush. Here they are just hanging out at the ranch in Crawford, Texas.

Bono is the real deal. He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice. @laurawbush and I are grateful he came to the ranch to talk about the work of @thebushcenter, @onecampaign, @PEPFAR, and our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on May 26, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

As much as liberals tried to make Bush into a warmongering mustache-twirling caricature who used his weather machine to flood Democrat cities, he commitment to Africa and the health of women and children there is undeniable.

@ABCPolitics @DineshDSouza Bush was never the monster people want to believe. He made big mistakes but he was a President in an unprecedented time in history. — Josh Rosenberger (@RozeRams) May 27, 2017

@ABCPolitics @DineshDSouza Appears to be odd couple until you remember that Bush spent more time and money to fight aids in Africa than any other president. — Ed Flowers (@eflow35641) May 27, 2017

Least controversial tweet ever, but wholly endorsed nonetheless:

@ABCPolitics President has a nice ranch very pretty — GR Miller (@GRMiller121) May 27, 2017

* * *

Related: