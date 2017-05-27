U2 fans, both hardcore and casual, were pretty excited to hear about this summer’s 30th anniversary tour of the classic 1987 “The Joshua Tree” album.

Those who’d rather keep their politics and entertainment separate, though, were less thrilled to hear over and over how the band had decided to hold back its newest record after Donald Trump’s election “to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what’s going on in the world.” Ugh.

There’s a plus side in all of this, though, and it’s the friendship that has developed between singer Bono and former President George W. Bush. Here they are just hanging out at the ranch in Crawford, Texas.

As much as liberals tried to make Bush into a warmongering mustache-twirling caricature who used his weather machine to flood Democrat cities, he commitment to Africa and the health of women and children there is undeniable.

Least controversial tweet ever, but wholly endorsed nonetheless:

* * *

