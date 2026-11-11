Protraction Reaction: Podcaster Scott Galloway Says Our Parents Are Living Too Long

The king of insane, bad takes is back. Podcaster Scott Galloway says our parents are living too long. Moms and dads blessed with long lives are keeping their children from affording homes of their own.

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How dare they! (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Scott Galloway is upset that our parents are taking too long to die. “Quite frankly our parents are living too damn long. Great, I'm going to get a house when I'm 80 and they're 100.” Something is seriously wrong with these people. https://t.co/6cIsTnSRsR — jay plemons (@jayplemons) November 10, 2026

The question everyone’s wondering: does Galloway have any takes that aren’t homicidal or scatalogical in nature — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) November 10, 2026

Nothing is more scatological than pooping in a Tesla out of spite for Elon Musk, which Galloway claims to have done.

Posters compare Galloway to a lunatic lefty female podcaster who recently joked about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

This guy is the male version of Jennifer Welsh. Just a nasty person. 100% — Sarah Lee (@SSXXOO77) November 10, 2026

They just keep coming out and saying the most evil things. — jay plemons (@jayplemons) November 10, 2026

he and @karaswisher have been like this for a while. I used to listen to their pod but they turned bitter and nasty, and now they’re just hateful. — Kill de’Klanker (@KillKlanker) November 11, 2026

Watch this freak with the sound off and then tell me if you think he should seek psychiatric help. — Ken Adair (@KenOAdair) November 11, 2026

Well, that was disturbing to watch.

Commenters who have lost their parents find Galloway’s comment to be ignorant and hateful.

Galloway is such a lame, limp, pathetic figure in every way that matters. I can't put into words what I wouldn't give to have my father here today. — Leslie (@AprilLhb) November 11, 2026

This waste of human skin is repulsive.



I would give anything to have my parents back, if it meant i had to sell the house I bought (without their help).



I despise this mindset. — welshwitch78 (@welshwitch78) November 11, 2026

This is more of the evil that just has no respect for life. I miss my parents everyday I wish they were still here! This thought is evil! — Karla 🇺🇸 (@Greco611) November 11, 2026

I'd sacrifice everything to be able to go eat my sunday dinner with my parents again. — ClayMore2 (@Frontfacesenem2) November 11, 2026

That’s because you’re human and not Scott Galloway.

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