DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Protraction Reaction: Podcaster Scott Galloway Says Our Parents Are Living Too Long

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 11, 2026 3:55 AM
Advertisement
Protraction Reaction: Podcaster Scott Galloway Says Our Parents Are Living Too Long
20th Century Fox

The king of insane, bad takes is back. Podcaster Scott Galloway says our parents are living too long. Moms and dads blessed with long lives are keeping their children from affording homes of their own.

Advertisement

How dare they! (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Nothing is more scatological than pooping in a Tesla out of spite for Elon Musk, which Galloway claims to have done.

Posters compare Galloway to a lunatic lefty female podcaster who recently joked about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Recommended
Liar Elon Musk Said Business Was Booming, but Local Fox Affiliate Found an Empty Restaurant Brett T. Activist Blocks $5 Billion Data Center on Site of Dead Mall That’s Been Abandoned for 24 Years Brett T.
Advertisement

Well, that was disturbing to watch.

Commenters who have lost their parents find Galloway’s comment to be ignorant and hateful.

That’s because you’re human and not Scott Galloway.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ELON MUSK | MENTAL HEALTH | TESLA | MEDIA BIAS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Liar Elon Musk Said Business Was Booming, but Local Fox Affiliate Found an Empty Restaurant

Liar Elon Musk Said Business Was Booming, but Local Fox Affiliate Found an Empty Restaurant

Brett T.
Activist Blocks $5 Billion Data Center on Site of Dead Mall That’s Been Abandoned for 24 Years

Activist Blocks $5 Billion Data Center on Site of Dead Mall That’s Been Abandoned for 24 Years

Brett T.
Marco Rubio SCHOOLS Fake-News Journo SO HARD on Iran You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him... Almost (WATCH)

Marco Rubio SCHOOLS Fake-News Journo SO HARD on Iran You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him... Almost (WATCH)

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos