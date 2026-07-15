Roach Encroachment: Los Angeles TV News Reporter Braves a Big Bold Bug During Live Broadcast

Live television is not easy. Local TV reporters have to be ready for anything: unruly pedestrians, bad weather, and equipment failures. Oh, and bugs. Lots and lots of bugs. We have to give a KTLA reporter kudos for remaining calm as a large insect crept and crawled all over her while she was reporting live from the streets of Los Angeles.

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You’ll be itching for hours after watching this roach clip. (WATCH)

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An insect crashed @KTLA reporter @RachelMenitoff's live shot last night, and we must praise her professionalism. Who else could remain this cool!? pic.twitter.com/a0naM2zxq9 — KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) July 15, 2026

That’s a flying ROACH. — • V ä ł ê r ì ę • (@0vangel0) July 15, 2026

Looks like a cockroach. How she didn’t freak out despite being in camera is beyond me. — CindyFineArt (@CCBigData) July 15, 2026

We're wondering that as well! — KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) July 15, 2026

That puts the ‘roach’ in encroachment.

Commenters were impressed the reporter didn’t run screaming off camera during her standup.

I would have died. Just dropped dead right there. Not before screaming so loud though they'd have heard me in NYC.



Tree roaches are the worst- and they do bite- so props to her for being one chill lady. — Hey Y'all (@LadyTexicann) July 15, 2026

I feel like its crawling down my neck & in my hair just from watching. — ToothlessGrandma (@ToothlessGrand1) July 15, 2026

What a pro. I would have screamed like a little girl — Monsignor Martinez (@MonsignorMrtnez) July 15, 2026

Just one of many disgusting creatures on the streets of Los Angeles.

The Tuesday night insect interruption made a good segue into weather for the Wednesday morning show. (WATCH)

so the pressing issue is not that cockroaches the size if baby mice are so rampant they are randomly crawling on people... it's how did she stay so calm and cool while a cockroach was crawling on her... priorities people — Pitt_98 (@judge_android) July 15, 2026

Some saw the randy roach as a social commentary of the current living conditions in the California city.

Former mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt piped in. He and other posters blame incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, her challenger, and other corrupt Democrat politicians.

Nithya Raman has made her district so filthy, you can't even do a quick news hit without cockroaches crawling all over you like some Mumbai slum. The median home price here is $1.5M https://t.co/LUTeBA8AZg — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 15, 2026

Probably just a pissed-off Katie Porter supporter, after KTLA embarrassed Ms. Boiled Mashed Potatoes. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 15, 2026

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Karen Bass’s LA is overrun by cockroaches. Gross. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 15, 2026

Must be all the lowriders that play ‘La Cucaracha’ when the drivers hit the horn.

Posters hope the reporter took a shower after the arthropod assault. Now she should be showered with cash.

Please give her a raise and put her on whenever there is breaking news. This woman has nerves of steel. — Tara Harper Rahr (@TaraHarper01) July 15, 2026

I don't know what I hate more roaches or flies. Both those creatures can go extinct for all I care. She's a real one though for keep her composure. 👍🏻 — Tyler Durden (@FightClubJ1999) July 15, 2026

Would she have let a rat chew on her cheek? — Squirrel Trombone (@SquirrelTr80452) July 15, 2026

Ok, now there’s the real test of nerves and journalistic resolve. It’s LA, so it’s probably just a matter of time.

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