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Roach Encroachment: Los Angeles TV News Reporter Braves a Big Bold Bug During Live Broadcast

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 PM on July 15, 2026
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Live television is not easy. Local TV reporters have to be ready for anything: unruly pedestrians, bad weather, and equipment failures. Oh, and bugs. Lots and lots of bugs. We have to give a KTLA reporter kudos for remaining calm as a large insect crept and crawled all over her while she was reporting live from the streets of Los Angeles.

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You’ll be itching for hours after watching this roach clip. (WATCH)

That puts the ‘roach’ in encroachment.

Commenters were impressed the reporter didn’t run screaming off camera during her standup.

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Just one of many disgusting creatures on the streets of Los Angeles.

The Tuesday night insect interruption made a good segue into weather for the Wednesday morning show. (WATCH)

Some saw the randy roach as a social commentary of the current living conditions in the California city.

Former mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt piped in. He and other posters blame incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, her challenger, and other corrupt Democrat politicians.

Probably just a pissed-off Katie Porter supporter, after KTLA embarrassed Ms. Boiled Mashed Potatoes.

— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 15, 2026

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Karen Bass’s LA is overrun by cockroaches. Gross.

— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 15, 2026

Must be all the lowriders that play ‘La Cucaracha’ when the drivers hit the horn.

Posters hope the reporter took a shower after the arthropod assault. Now she should be showered with cash.

Ok, now there’s the real test of nerves and journalistic resolve. It’s LA, so it’s probably just a matter of time.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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