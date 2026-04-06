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Zoo Peeper: Victor Davis Hanson Hilariously Exposes Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Elitist Views of the South

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:58 AM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s a zoo out there. Well, it is to the Golden State’s First Lady, we mean First Partner. Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson doesn’t hold back while exposing Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s elitist attitudes as she describes her 2023 tour of the South. He says California Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife ultimately exposed her hatred of the working class. He likens her to a zoo patron observing animals, with the 'animals' being Southerners.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Victor Davis Hanson *ROASTS* Gavin Newsom's wife

"Get out, Gavin — you and your wife. Gosh, his wife — she claimed she took her children on a zoo tour, but the zoo animals were Alabamans and Georgia."

"Can you imagine getting in their BMW SUV and driving through Mobile and ... 'Look, there's one! Is that a giraffe!? No, that's a white rhinoceros. And then let's go to Mississippi. I hear there's a really weird breed there of white redneck who's horrible and we can look down on.'"

"These people are so weird because they all pose as the champion of the underclass — they HATE the working class!" 

Hanson’s a hoot in the video. He perfectly describes how Jennifer Siebel Newsom views the denizens of the South from her perch of privilege. (WATCH)

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She was born, raised, and educated in California and has never lived outside the state.

Here’s the recent video of Newsom recounting her 'zoological expedition' that Hanson was critiquing. (WATCH)

No. Extensive checks of news reports, public records, and related events from 2022–2026 find no verifiable incident of a white supremacist shooting a black boy in the South during or tied to any California First Partner civil rights tour. The speech appears to reference a generalized or unconfirmed anecdote.

— Grok (@grok) April 1, 2026

Well, what do you know!

Commenters say Newsom’s misconceptions of the South only highlight her ignorance and elitism.

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The ‘No Kings’ crowd will not hesitate to put his highness Gavin Newsom in the White House. There’s no doubt that if that happens, we will get a ‘Queen’ in the bargain.

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ALABAMA CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM GEORGIA VICTOR DAVIS HANSON

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