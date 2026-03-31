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Escape Podcast: Ratings-Challenged CNN Appears to Have Ended Jake Tapper’s Office-Based Show Experiment

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:07 AM on March 31, 2026
Townhall Media

Less than two weeks ago, a handful of CNN viewers tuned into something unexpected. No, not hosts finally telling the truth! Instead, they saw longtimers Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper desperately trying to mimic the popular podcast aesthetic on-air. Cooper spoke into an enormous mic with his sleeves rolled up, and Tapper broadcast a portion of his show from his cluttered office. Critics tore the ‘news’ network apart for trying to appear hip. Well, it looks like CNN has ended its ill-advised experiment. Tapper’s ratings may be in the basement, but he’s no longer broadcasting from his office there.

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Here’s more. (READ)

CNN’s pandering podcast mimicry deserved mockery.

Even Tapper seemed averse to the idea of doing his show from his office. Look at him just exuding enthusiasm days ago. (WATCH)

But they pandered so hard!

Maybe Tapper's office-based show will return like a limited-time fast-food entree.

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Unlike a CNN show, some people actually crave a McRib after it vanishes from McDonald’s menu.

Commenters say that if you blinked, you may not have even noticed CNN tried to shake things up.

With the recent Paramount/Warner Bros. merger, that day could be closer than you think. Tapper may soon get an actual podcast like CNN castoffs Don Lemon and Jim Acosta. That's a reunion we'd like to see.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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ANDERSON COOPER CNN FAKE NEWS JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS VIDEO

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