Escape Podcast: Ratings-Challenged CNN Appears to Have Ended Jake Tapper’s Office-Based Show Experiment

Less than two weeks ago, a handful of CNN viewers tuned into something unexpected. No, not hosts finally telling the truth! Instead, they saw longtimers Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper desperately trying to mimic the popular podcast aesthetic on-air. Cooper spoke into an enormous mic with his sleeves rolled up, and Tapper broadcast a portion of his show from his cluttered office. Critics tore the ‘news’ network apart for trying to appear hip. Well, it looks like CNN has ended its ill-advised experiment. Tapper’s ratings may be in the basement, but he’s no longer broadcasting from his office there.

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CNN has apparently abandoned the Tapper basement office podcaster set.



Disappointing. https://t.co/CosOHxYOA1 pic.twitter.com/burdpbnO7T — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 30, 2026

Was there ever any doubt? pic.twitter.com/qoGBg1Qx1x — DakotaTim (@SouthDakotaTim) March 31, 2026

What a bummer. I’m sure it was really starting to grow on you 🤣🤣🤣 — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) March 30, 2026

The epic mockery that ensued probably had nothing to do with it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 30, 2026

CNN’s pandering podcast mimicry deserved mockery.

Even Tapper seemed averse to the idea of doing his show from his office. Look at him just exuding enthusiasm days ago. (WATCH)

CNN's Jake Tapper on why he's anchoring The Lead from his office pic.twitter.com/YSDRRU2JHU — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 21, 2026

Everybody wants to be a podcaster, but Boomers don't like podcasters so here we are. — Needles (@jokerramp22) March 31, 2026

So…giving America another way to hate them didn’t work out? Huh. — Cathy the Braves Girl⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@Gap422) March 31, 2026

But they pandered so hard!

Maybe Tapper's office-based show will return like a limited-time fast-food entree.

🤣🤣🤣 You literally can’t make this stuff up anymore!!! — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) March 30, 2026

Maybe they’ll bring it back once in a while like the McRib — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 30, 2026

That’s hilarious. And you may not be wrong. 😂 — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) March 30, 2026

Unlike a CNN show, some people actually crave a McRib after it vanishes from McDonald’s menu.

Commenters say that if you blinked, you may not have even noticed CNN tried to shake things up.

CNN+ lasted longer — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) March 31, 2026

CNN’s podcast set lasted less than one Scaramucci. https://t.co/OVN0JVkNoR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 31, 2026

When are they abandoning Fake Tapper altogether.... — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) March 30, 2026

With the recent Paramount/Warner Bros. merger, that day could be closer than you think. Tapper may soon get an actual podcast like CNN castoffs Don Lemon and Jim Acosta. That's a reunion we'd like to see.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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