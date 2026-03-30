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Candidate Controversy: Dems Debate Running Straight, White, Christian Male for Prez in 2028 (GASP!)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 AM on March 30, 2026
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Only the Democrat Party could make running a straight, white, Christian male for President in 2028 the controversial choice. But that’s exactly what Democrats and their destructive devotion to DEI have done. Axios reports that strategists are telling them the party must run a white man if it wants a chance of winning the White House. A white man? Gasp! This is nothing new. In 2025, former First Lady Michelle Obama said America wasn’t ready for a woman president. Well, a Democrat woman president.

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Here's more. (READ)

Democrat strategists are talking behind the scenes that their 2028 presidential candidate should be a straight, white, Christian male, according to Axios.

“It has to be a white guy,” several strategists told the outlet.

The sentiment is similar to that of former First Lady Michelle Obama, who said America “ain’t ready” for a woman president.

Here’s a snippet of that interview. (WATCH)

It’s not that America isn’t ready for a woman president; it’s just that Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris were terrible candidates.

Posters say just about any candidate, male or female, can win with the right qualifications, ideas, and ideals.

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The Democrats' unpopular positions would be a hard sell no matter who the party picks.

Commenters say the Democrats' bench was already thin; it’s almost non-existent if a candidate must be straight, white, Christian male. There’s disagreement over whether that makes California Governor Gavin Newsom the de facto choice.

They’re just saying “Newsom.”

 They will attempt to polish up a turd, they will paint him now as a prolific Christian, the absolute choirboy, you’ll soon see pictures of him and his kids attending church, he’ll start using bible quotes. It’s going to be disgusting in its pure dishonesty.

— Thomas Jefferson (@BasedDetails) March 30, 2026

That’s pretty likely. But if Republicans are smart, they’ll beat Democrats to the punch by running a ticket of JD Vance and Marco Rubio.

Posters are pretty sure the candidate will be a real man, despite Democrats claiming to be ‘enlightened.’

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It would be a ballsy move to include Congressman Tim ‘Sarah’ McBride on a presidential ticket.

Commenters say Democrats are making an easy choice unnecessarily complicated.

The Democrats will probably try to run a straight, white, male candidate who stands a chance of winning. But the party’s DEI adherents will force them to run someone who checks multiple boxes, ensuring voters won’t check the box next to his or her name on a ballot.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM MICHELLE OBAMA DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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