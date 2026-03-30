Candidate Controversy: Dems Debate Running Straight, White, Christian Male for Prez in 2028 (GASP!)

Only the Democrat Party could make running a straight, white, Christian male for President in 2028 the controversial choice. But that’s exactly what Democrats and their destructive devotion to DEI have done. Axios reports that strategists are telling them the party must run a white man if it wants a chance of winning the White House. A white man? Gasp! This is nothing new. In 2025, former First Lady Michelle Obama said America wasn’t ready for a woman president. Well, a Democrat woman president.

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Democrat strategists are talking behind the scenes that their 2028 presidential candidate should be a straight, white, Christian male, according to Axios. “It has to be a white guy,” several strategists told the outlet. The sentiment is similar to that of former First Lady Michelle Obama, who said America “ain’t ready” for a woman president.

Here’s a snippet of that interview. (WATCH)

NEW: Democrat strategists are talking behind the scenes that their 2028 presidential candidate should be a straight, white, Christian male, according to Axios.



“It has to be a white guy,” several strategists told the outlet.



The sentiment is similar to that of former First Lady… pic.twitter.com/xI7MtsP8Vt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2026

Some Dems' 2028 strategy: a straight, white, Christian man https://t.co/2FBRQR7GkH — Axios (@axios) March 29, 2026

#NoQueens

“The sentiment is similar to that of former First Lady Michelle Obama who said America “ain’t ready” for a woman president” pic.twitter.com/F7zShO5JQg — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) March 30, 2026

It’s not that America isn’t ready for a woman president; it’s just that Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris were terrible candidates.

Posters say just about any candidate, male or female, can win with the right qualifications, ideas, and ideals.

They just can’t get past the race and gender crap. Americans don’t give a crap about that. They just want someone competent and that truly loves America. Authenticity is what Dems can’t seem to grasp. They all come off as fake. — Matt V (@MattV12345678) March 30, 2026

Color, race and gender preference is t the problem, guys. It’s that your ideas suck. You choose the 20 side of every 80/20 issue. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) March 30, 2026

The Democrats' unpopular positions would be a hard sell no matter who the party picks.

Commenters say the Democrats' bench was already thin; it’s almost non-existent if a candidate must be straight, white, Christian male. There’s disagreement over whether that makes California Governor Gavin Newsom the de facto choice.

Well it looks like Gavin Newsom and Pete buttigay is out. Who do the democrats have? Josh Shapiro? He’s Jewish and there’s a huge anti Jew thing going on right now.



On top of that, this move will piss off the progressive democrats. — UpsetLib (@UpsetLiberal123) March 30, 2026

They’re just saying “Newsom.” They will attempt to polish up a turd, they will paint him now as a prolific Christian, the absolute choirboy, you’ll soon see pictures of him and his kids attending church, he’ll start using bible quotes. It’s going to be disgusting in its pure dishonesty. — Thomas Jefferson (@BasedDetails) March 30, 2026

It will be Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Capital Girl (@CapitalGirl2020) March 30, 2026

They are correct. The ticket will be two White men or a White man and a Hispanic man running mate. — Renee (@Renee05208714) March 29, 2026

That’s pretty likely. But if Republicans are smart, they’ll beat Democrats to the punch by running a ticket of JD Vance and Marco Rubio.

Posters are pretty sure the candidate will be a real man, despite Democrats claiming to be ‘enlightened.’

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Why is the Democratic Party so obsessed with immutable traits? 🙄 — Legally Dashing (@LegallyDashing) March 30, 2026

Democrats don’t think that sex is immutable. — Democracies only exist if people vote 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Cici_RNinNYC) March 30, 2026

It would be a ballsy move to include Congressman Tim ‘Sarah’ McBride on a presidential ticket.

Commenters say Democrats are making an easy choice unnecessarily complicated.

How about just picking the most competent candidate. — RelentlessOne (@jack_relentless) March 30, 2026

Democrats don't believe in merit — Random (@xitfirst) March 30, 2026

The Democrats will probably try to run a straight, white, male candidate who stands a chance of winning. But the party’s DEI adherents will force them to run someone who checks multiple boxes, ensuring voters won’t check the box next to his or her name on a ballot.

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