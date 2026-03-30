Senator Cory Booker Laughably Calls for ‘Unity’ Claiming Dems Are Not the Enemy of Republicans

Democrats absolutely love playing the ‘unity’ card while they’re in the process of tearing the country apart. On Sunday, Senator Cory Booker went on Meet the Press and regurgitated an insincere plea for ‘unity’ we’ve heard dozens of times. No sane, observant person is buying this tired and false petition for seeking common ground.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Cory Booker says he wants new leadership in America that will focus on unity. “We are not each other's enemies." This messaging attempt is so hilariously bad. Major Dems like Rice, Pritzker, Jeffries, Newsom and many others are openly calling for reprisals and prosecution of members of the Trump administration and anyone who dared cooperate with it. That’s where the party *really* is. Spartacus won’t be asked about that, though.

Booker is hilarious, talking about the emerging challenge of robotics while reciting his ‘unity’ nonsense like an automaton. (WATCH)

Cory Booker says he wants new leadership in America that will focus on unity.



“We are not each other's enemies."



This messaging attempt is so hilariously bad.



Major Dems like Rice, Pritzker, Jeffries, Newsom and many others are openly calling for reprisals and prosecution of… pic.twitter.com/fwIlvd5VNG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2026

Democrat leaders are saying they’re going to prosecute ICE agents for simply enforcing the law. There can be no unity with a party that would ever consider this, or do it.

Commenters say Booker’s choice for new leadership is just a mirror’s length away.

The “new leadership” Cory Booker wants is of course, Cory Booker. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2026

Then he would immediately pull a Spanberger on Americans. — Mark Reardon (@MarkRea33935465) March 29, 2026

Bingo. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2026

Yep, we’ve seen how quickly Dems reveal who they truly are after pretending to run as a moderate.

Posters say for a guy who claims ‘Trump shouldn’t be the main character of our narrative,’ Booker sure focuses his attention and various political stunts on Trump.

Cory Booker: ‘Trump shouldn’t be the main character of our narrative. Common ground is our greatest hope.’

Also Booker: Stages a historic 25-hour straight anti-Donald Trump filibuster 3 months in. 🙄 — MJ Weaver (@jst2f0l0w1) March 29, 2026

- Does marathon performative filibuster

- Writes book based on marathon performative filibuster

- Does book tour interviews talking about what the marathon performative filibuster can teach us as a country

- Says he’s not ruling out run for president



LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2026

It’s past time to close the book on Booker. He’s a fraud.

Here’s proof his ‘we’re not each other's enemies’ spiel is not what he actually believes. (WATCH)

Cory Booker: "What I know this election can do is finally kill that [MAGA] strain of the Republican Party."pic.twitter.com/LzkdlsaCLt — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) March 29, 2026

Advertisement

Yes that’s what he means by unity! Ugh he’s so low IQ. — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) March 29, 2026

Democrats are the enemy; the days of believing Booker’s party could ever be reasonable again are long gone.

Posters say they’ve seen what the Democrats’ return to power would look like. It’s not rainbows and kittens.

More to the point - when the Star Chamber convenes, he'll be quite enthusiastic about sending people to jail for Trumped up crimes. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) March 29, 2026

The ‘Booker’ he’s promising is not the Booker we’ll get if Democrats are in power again. He'll be leading the charge to prosecute Trump and everyone who supported him.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.