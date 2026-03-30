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Senator Cory Booker Laughably Calls for ‘Unity’ Claiming Dems Are Not the Enemy of Republicans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:59 AM on March 30, 2026
Twitchy

Democrats absolutely love playing the ‘unity’ card while they’re in the process of tearing the country apart. On Sunday, Senator Cory Booker went on Meet the Press and regurgitated an insincere plea for ‘unity’ we’ve heard dozens of times. No sane, observant person is buying this tired and false petition for seeking common ground.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Cory Booker says he wants new leadership in America that will focus on unity.

“We are not each other's enemies."

This messaging attempt is so hilariously bad.

Major Dems like Rice, Pritzker, Jeffries, Newsom and many others are openly calling for reprisals and prosecution of members of the Trump administration and anyone who dared cooperate with it.

That’s where the party *really* is.

Spartacus won’t be asked about that, though.

Booker is hilarious, talking about the emerging challenge of robotics while reciting his ‘unity’ nonsense like an automaton. (WATCH)

Democrat leaders are saying they’re going to prosecute ICE agents for simply enforcing the law. There can be no unity with a party that would ever consider this, or do it.

Commenters say Booker’s choice for new leadership is just a mirror’s length away.

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Yep, we’ve seen how quickly Dems reveal who they truly are after pretending to run as a moderate.

Posters say for a guy who claims ‘Trump shouldn’t be the main character of our narrative,’ Booker sure focuses his attention and various political stunts on Trump.

It’s past time to close the book on Booker. He’s a fraud.

Here’s proof his ‘we’re not each other's enemies’ spiel is not what he actually believes. (WATCH)

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Democrats are the enemy; the days of believing Booker’s party could ever be reasonable again are long gone.

Posters say they’ve seen what the Democrats’ return to power would look like. It’s not rainbows and kittens.

The ‘Booker’ he’s promising is not the Booker we’ll get if Democrats are in power again. He'll be leading the charge to prosecute Trump and everyone who supported him.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER ICE

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