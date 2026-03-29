Uncrowning Achievement: GOP Account Launches Successful Anti-Tiara Attack on Tim Walz for ‘No Queens’ Day

Hordes of Democrats took to the streets on Saturday to rail against the imaginary. It’s the third ‘No Kings’ rally since President Donald Trump took office. Democrats are proud of themselves for the huge nothing they accomplished. America doesn’t have a king, and Trump certainly isn’t one. However, the GOP did remind everyone that the Democrat Party does have a ‘queen.’ Yes, we’re talking about failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

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Look at this ‘uncrowning’ achievement. (READ)

Well played 😂 — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) March 28, 2026

It’s funny because it’s true.

Posters say the GOP pic was missing some realism. So they submitted pics better aligned with reality.

That's actually an upgrade — Sir Janos Wildman 𖡼.𖤣𖥧𖡼.𖤣𖥧 (@JanosWildman) March 28, 2026

Look at Walz strutting to his local library for drag story hour.

While Democrats were wasting time marching, commenters were reminding them of MAGA’s highly successful ‘No Queens’ protest in 2024.

Nope… we made sure of that! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tPr6yNqGAD — Dee Dee (@PatrioticDee) March 28, 2026

We killed two queens with one vote.

Can you imagine four years of Walz’s flamboyant flailing phalanges in the White House? So it’s not just ‘No Queens’ day but also…

No jazz hand day! — Don 🇺🇸 (@realVandmic) March 28, 2026

We’re thankful every day.

What a huge embarrassment Walz is and has been. (WATCH)

The leg kick was epic — Joseph Mohn (@Joe_Mohn) March 28, 2026

He was the envy of all the theater kids in high school.

Posters say Walz has an obsession with processions.

Timmy ‘I Love a Parade’ Walz pic.twitter.com/C2z3jYbf5f — FriendsOfJax (@friendsofJax) March 28, 2026

He is definitely an overly sensitive queen. — Little Bit (@KarraPaquette) March 28, 2026

Lindsey Graham’s ears are burning.

Commenters like that the GOP’s online account poster has a sense of humor.

YES‼️🤣😂🤣



whoever just did this keep up this level of Snark! — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) March 28, 2026

Now, sashay away. For good. — Canadian Republican 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 (@Cad_Republican) March 28, 2026

Sashay? Is there any other way for Walz to exit the national stage? His office-bounce will come wth a flounce.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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