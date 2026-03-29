Uncrowning Achievement: GOP Account Launches Successful Anti-Tiara Attack on Tim Walz for ‘No Queens’ Day

Hordes of Democrats took to the streets on Saturday to rail against the imaginary. It’s the third ‘No Kings’ rally since President Donald Trump took office. Democrats are proud of themselves for the huge nothing they accomplished. America doesn’t have a king, and Trump certainly isn’t one. However, the GOP did remind everyone that the Democrat Party does have a ‘queen.’ Yes, we’re talking about failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.
Look at this ‘uncrowning’ achievement. (READ)
No Queens https://t.co/AUrkL2WI5l pic.twitter.com/W4yBhh8lW3— GOP (@GOP) March 28, 2026
Well played 😂— Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) March 28, 2026
It’s funny because it’s true.
Posters say the GOP pic was missing some realism. So they submitted pics better aligned with reality.
March 28, 2026
Same picture 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/xFMs0xqDHX— Kaarsty (@kaarstyyy) March 28, 2026
That's actually an upgrade— Sir Janos Wildman 𖡼.𖤣𖥧𖡼.𖤣𖥧 (@JanosWildman) March 28, 2026
Look at Walz strutting to his local library for drag story hour.
While Democrats were wasting time marching, commenters were reminding them of MAGA’s highly successful ‘No Queens’ protest in 2024.
March 28, 2026
Nope… we made sure of that! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tPr6yNqGAD— Dee Dee (@PatrioticDee) March 28, 2026
We killed two queens with one vote.
Can you imagine four years of Walz’s flamboyant flailing phalanges in the White House? So it’s not just ‘No Queens’ day but also…
No jazz hand day!— Don 🇺🇸 (@realVandmic) March 28, 2026
No JAZZHANDS LOSERS!!! pic.twitter.com/fSqdjJY10n— MICHAEL Murdock 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@docmurdock) March 28, 2026
We’re thankful every day.
What a huge embarrassment Walz is and has been. (WATCH)
No Queens. pic.twitter.com/mZxToA3MnM— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 28, 2026
The leg kick was epic— Joseph Mohn (@Joe_Mohn) March 28, 2026
Recommended
He was the envy of all the theater kids in high school.
Posters say Walz has an obsession with processions.
Timmy ‘I Love a Parade’ Walz pic.twitter.com/C2z3jYbf5f— FriendsOfJax (@friendsofJax) March 28, 2026
March 28, 2026
He is definitely an overly sensitive queen.— Little Bit (@KarraPaquette) March 28, 2026
March 28, 2026
Lindsey Graham’s ears are burning.
Commenters like that the GOP’s online account poster has a sense of humor.
YES‼️🤣😂🤣— Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) March 28, 2026
whoever just did this keep up this level of Snark!
#NoQueens 👸https://t.co/IEqp6iz2QV pic.twitter.com/8rNQgDrID0— Politics On 𝕏 (@PoliticsOnX) March 28, 2026
Now, sashay away. For good.— Canadian Republican 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 (@Cad_Republican) March 28, 2026
Sashay? Is there any other way for Walz to exit the national stage? His office-bounce will come wth a flounce.
Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.
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