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Uncrowning Achievement: GOP Account Launches Successful Anti-Tiara Attack on Tim Walz for ‘No Queens’ Day

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:55 AM on March 29, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Hordes of Democrats took to the streets on Saturday to rail against the imaginary. It’s the third ‘No Kings’ rally since President Donald Trump took office. Democrats are proud of themselves for the huge nothing they accomplished. America doesn’t have a king, and Trump certainly isn’t one. However, the GOP did remind everyone that the Democrat Party does have a ‘queen.’ Yes, we’re talking about failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

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Look at this ‘uncrowning’ achievement. (READ)

It’s funny because it’s true.

Posters say the GOP pic was missing some realism. So they submitted pics better aligned with reality.

Look at Walz strutting to his local library for drag story hour.

While Democrats were wasting time marching, commenters were reminding them of MAGA’s highly successful ‘No Queens’ protest in 2024.

We killed two queens with one vote.

Can you imagine four years of Walz’s flamboyant flailing phalanges in the White House? So it’s not just ‘No Queens’ day but also…

We’re thankful every day.

What a huge embarrassment Walz is and has been. (WATCH)

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He was the envy of all the theater kids in high school.

Posters say Walz has an obsession with processions.

Lindsey Graham’s ears are burning.

Commenters like that the GOP’s online account poster has a sense of humor.

Sashay? Is there any other way for Walz to exit the national stage? His office-bounce will come wth a flounce.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP KAMALA HARRIS TIM WALZ

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