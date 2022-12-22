Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had been on liberals’ hit list for a few years already, but when she officially announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an Independent, that was when it became full-on open season on Sinema. All bets were finally off, and liberals’ could go after her full-throttle.

And that’s exactly what they’re doing now with pieces like this one from The Daily Beast:

EXCLU: According to an internal memo obtained by The Daily Beast, staffers for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema are expected to always have a "room temperature" bottle of water for her at all times and never book her a middle seat on a flight, among other tasks.https://t.co/dycBmjetWs — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 22, 2022

You think you know what a monster is? Wait’ll you get a load of the “wildest” horrors Kyrsten Sinema puts her staff through:

One of the wildest parts of this Sinema staff memo is how clearly stressful it was to book her flights The section begins somewhat ominously: "KS does not like to fly. It is your job to make her as comfortable as possible on each flight."https://t.co/UDXv8jqXyC pic.twitter.com/2e7H6i0MJN — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) December 22, 2022

She doesn’t want to sit near a bathroom! She prefers to sit in an aisle or window seat closer to the front of the plane so she can get off the plane sooner!

Dear God. She’s a tyrant.

This was a rather poor attempt at a hit piece because it really just humanizes Sinema. None of these airline demands are exactly outrageous or difficult. https://t.co/QPumPUhRir — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 22, 2022

Yeah … we, too, are struggling to see what’s so terrible about Kyrsten Sinema’s flight seating criteria. They seem pretty reasonable to us. Not to mention extremely common among flight passengers.

I disagree here, this is what everyone wants — Ben Mathis-Lilley (@BenMathisLilley) December 22, 2022

I fly a lot, and those look like entirely normal and rational guidelines for seat selection to me. — Will Collier (@willcollier) December 22, 2022

Stressful? This looks like pretty normal preferences for seating. https://t.co/vE6yS5TM3s — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 22, 2022

These are literally the most common flight-preferences in the entire world that any assistant would get, at minimum. https://t.co/s4P2MbV83H — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) December 22, 2022

This is literally me and everyone else in the world who flies commercial. https://t.co/8PAfUUuV7y — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) December 22, 2022

It’s a scientific fact that nobody likes to sit in the middle seat on a plane. OK, it’s not a scientific fact, per se, but still. Everybody knows it to be true. The middle seat sucks.

Looks like a very useful document to make the staffer's job easier. Staff doesn't need to guess or bother the senator. I wasn't sure about Sinema, but you have helped me start liking her. Excellent work! — Bertram Wooster, PhD (@BWWoosterEcon) December 22, 2022

Heh.

Honestly, good for Sen. Sinema. If she has the option to refuse to be seated in a middle seat, more power to her. Pretty sure there’s no one on this planet — including Sam Brodey and the staff at The Daily Beast — who would choose a middle seat over the opportunity to sit in a window or aisle seat.

And, at this point, why would anyone choose to be a part of the Democratic Party?

Gosh why did she leave that party and their media? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 22, 2022

