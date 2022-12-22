Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had been on liberals’ hit list for a few years already, but when she officially announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an Independent, that was when it became full-on open season on Sinema. All bets were finally off, and liberals’ could go after her full-throttle.

And that’s exactly what they’re doing now with pieces like this one from The Daily Beast:

You think you know what a monster is? Wait’ll you get a load of the “wildest” horrors Kyrsten Sinema puts her staff through:

She doesn’t want to sit near a bathroom! She prefers to sit in an aisle or window seat closer to the front of the plane so she can get off the plane sooner!

Dear God. She’s a tyrant.

Yeah … we, too, are struggling to see what’s so terrible about Kyrsten Sinema’s flight seating criteria. They seem pretty reasonable to us. Not to mention extremely common among flight passengers.

It’s a scientific fact that nobody likes to sit in the middle seat on a plane. OK, it’s not a scientific fact, per se, but still. Everybody knows it to be true. The middle seat sucks.

Heh.

Honestly, good for Sen. Sinema. If she has the option to refuse to be seated in a middle seat, more power to her. Pretty sure there’s no one on this planet — including Sam Brodey and the staff at The Daily Beast — who would choose a middle seat over the opportunity to sit in a window or aisle seat.

And, at this point, why would anyone choose to be a part of the Democratic Party?

