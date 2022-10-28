Yesterday, after taking a little bit of time to process Tuesday night’s debate between Democratic senatorial candidate John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Washington Post decided it was time to shift gears somewhat on Fetterman’s health issues. After passionately insisting that Fetterman is in no way disabled after suffering a stroke, they realized that, yes, Fetterman does have some disabilities, but that’s ackshually a good thing. A great thing, even.

Whatever voters ultimately decide at the polls, Fetterman’s performance marks something of a milestone for the disability community, which remains underrepresented at every level of elected office. https://t.co/P6VHWtpBju — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 27, 2022

Well, we hadn’t realized it yet when we wrote about WaPo’s take, but they were actually kind of beaten to the punch by MSNBC back on October 7 in a piece by opinion columnist Liz Plank. Following the debate, MSNBC tweeted Plank’s piece out because it’s still very relevant now, perhaps even more relevant than it was weeks ago when she wrote it:

Disabled Americans have the right to be represented, and most importantly, to work — and that includes working for the U.S. government. https://t.co/yQe1pENj8W — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 27, 2022

Plank writes:

While it’s typical to release health records in presidential elections, it’s not for Senate races. But even if it was, this is a good opportunity to point out that the narrow concept of being “fit to serve” in the way it’s being used in the Fetterman-Oz race is premised on a deep-rooted ableist definition of health that labels disability as invalidating. If having a stammer or a hearing impairment disqualifies someone from running or holding office, are we living up to the promise of democracy and government by the people? President Joe Biden’s stutter has been the subject of ridicule and has been used to discredit him, but don’t we want children with speech challenges to grow up knowing they can aim for any job, even the presidency? Disabled Americans have the right to be represented, and most importantly, to work, and that includes working for the U.S. government. An employer wouldn’t be allowed to refuse to hire a person because they have a hearing or speech difference, so why is it acceptable when it comes to holding office?

Except Fetterman’s issues aren’t “a stammer” or “a hearing impairment.” Dasha Burns’ in-person interview with Fetterman — an interview that took place after Plank wrote her piece — and her subsequent assessment of it made it abundantly clear that Fetterman’s issues go far beyond “a stammer” or “a hearing impairment.” And as for Joe Biden being mocked for his stutter, it’s not the stutter itself or the idea of having a stutter that critics are mocking; it’s the fact that Biden’s stutter, which hasn’t plagued him for decades, was being used as an excuse for all of his gaffes and lies.

None of Fetterman’s critics are trying to argue that people with disabilities shouldn’t serve in office. But Plank is trying to argue that there’s no difference between, say, having a stutter or being in a wheelchair and being cognitively impaired. And on top of that, she’s insisting that disabled Americans have a right to work for the U.S. government. They have a right to run for office, but they’re not entitled to that office. No one is.

No one has a right to an elected seat and voters have every right to question their candidate's abilities.

John Fetterman and his fellow Democrats should remember: He isn't entitled to the seat but PA voters *are* entitled to the best representation they can get in the Senate. https://t.co/rrGSmGn0ml — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 27, 2022

Exactly. Candidates of any political party and any physical capability still need to make the case to the public to be elected.

If you don't vote for Terri Schiavo for Senate, you're ableist. — Damin Toell doesn’t change his name for🎃Halloween (@damintoell) October 27, 2022

That’s cold, but it’s effectively where too many Fetterman defenders are at right now. They contend not only that Fetterman’s cognitive impairments aren’t actually impairments at all, but that he somehow deserves to be elected over Dr. Oz because he’s disabled. That’s insane.

Ableism: saying that a blind person can't be a professor

NOT ableism: saying that a blind person can't be a fighter pilot This isn't difficult. The media is intentionally trying to spin, confuse and mislead people for political purposes. That's why nobody trusts the media. https://t.co/D9WCApBUgh — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 27, 2022

And if the media still hasn’t figured that out yet, maybe they’re cognitively impaired, too.

