Bill de Blasio was a craptacular Mayor of New York City, and voters were probably pretty excited at the prospect of being governed by someone who wouldn’t behave as if they were looking for ways to suck. With any luck, Eric Adams would be a breath of fresh air.

Alas, Adams appears to be following in Bill de Blasio’s sasquatch-sized footsteps, at least in terms of being terrible. Adams’ insistence on New York being a sanctuary city is resulting in the city being overwhelmed by a massive influx of migrants from southern border states.

And then there’s this:

Adams asks for photos of city job applicants in effort to increase diversity: report https://t.co/815YCM7ptu pic.twitter.com/ziL1zFWZ29 — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2022

More from the New York Post:

Adams has requested city agencies to provide photographs of potential hires to City Hall as candidates go through the interview process for city jobs ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, Politico reported Thursday. Several unnamed city officials told the outlet that the request is clearly an effort to hire more diverse staffers. However, Adams maintains that it will merely help him recognize his employees in the sprawling city workforce. “Everyone knew what it was. There was no question. It was the first thing everybody said: ‘We’re going to start counting complexions now,’” one recently-departed City Hall employee told Politico. The majority of the officials interviewed by the outlet — who requested anonymity to speak freely about the internal measure — said they supported a more diverse workforce but worried the practice is already causing the Adams administration to make hiring decisions with a greater emphasis on race and ethnicity than merit.

Ah.

New York City’s government discriminating against certain prospective employees on the basis of race or ethnicity? Yeah, that does sound kind of illegal, doesn’t it?

